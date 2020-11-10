Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pfizer shares zoom 20 pc on vaccine report

This interim analysis, from an independent data monitoring board, looked at 94 infections recorded so far in a study that has enrolled nearly 44,000 people in the US and five other countries, the AP reported. Pfizer Inc did not provide any more details about those cases and cautioned the initial protection rate might change by the time the study ends.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2020 12:10 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 12:08 IST
Pfizer shares zoom 20 pc on vaccine report
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Shares of Pfizer Limited zoomed nearly 20 per cent on Tuesday after Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE said their vaccine candidate was found to be more than 90 per cent effective in preventing COVID-19. The stock jumped 16.29 per cent to Rs 5,875 -- its record high -- on the BSE.

At the NSE, it gained 19.83 per cent to its lifetime high of Rs 5,900. "The first set of results from our Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial provides the initial evidence of our vaccine's ability to prevent COVID-19.

"We are reaching this critical milestone in our vaccine development program at a time when the world needs it most with infection rates setting new records, hospitals nearing over-capacity and economies struggling to reopen," Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said on Monday. After discussion with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the companies recently elected to drop the 32-case interim analysis and conduct the first interim analysis at a minimum of 62 cases, the company said in a statement.

"... we are a significant step closer to providing people around the world with a much-needed breakthrough to help bring an end to this global health crisis. We look forward to sharing additional efficacy and safety data generated from thousands of participants in the coming weeks," Bourla said. However, the announcement does not mean a vaccine is imminent. This interim analysis, from an independent data monitoring board, looked at 94 infections recorded so far in a study that has enrolled nearly 44,000 people in the US and five other countries, the AP reported.

Pfizer Inc did not provide any more details about those cases and cautioned the initial protection rate might change by the time the study ends. The shots made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech are among 10 possible vaccine candidates in late-stage testing around the world -- four of them so far in huge studies in the US.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

UK layoffs hit record high in Q3 as labour market slumps

Layoffs in Britain hit a record high during the third quarter as the unemployment rate jumped, according to official data that showed the jobs market declined rapidly before finance minister Rishi Sunak made a U-turn on COVID support measur...

Saudi economy contracts 4.2% in Q3, improves from Q2

Saudi Arabias economy shrank 4.2 in the third quarter from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday, a smaller contraction than the second quarter when the economy was reeling from coronavirus-linked lockdowns.The economy expanded ...

Uyghur body hails US decision to drop ETIM from 'terror' list

A pro-Uyghurs organisation has hailed the US administrations decision of removing East Turkistan Islamic Movement ETIM from the terror list, which Beijing used for years to justify the genocide of Uyghurs in China. Campaign For Uyghurs is d...

Gujarat bypolls: BJP ahead in all 8 seats, Congress trails

Ahmedabad, Nov 10 PTI The ruling BJP in Gujarat is leading in all the eight seats while the Congress is trailing behind as counting of votes polled for the Assembly bypolls progressed on Tuesday. The gap between the margin of votes polled b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020