Mink cull puts Denmark's government in legal pinch

The Danish government will put forward hastily drawn up legislation on Tuesday to back up its order for a mass mink cull after admitting it had no legal basis for the measure aimed at preventing human contagion of a mutated coronavirus strain.

Authorities last week embarked on a plan to eliminate Denmark's entire population of 17 million mink, one of the world's biggest, saying the new strain could move to humans and evade future COVID-19 vaccines. However, the minority Social Democratic government has since drawn fierce criticism from the industry and lawmakers who said the order was illegal and questioned the science behind the decision.

Late on Monday, Environment and Food Minister Mogens Jensen said in emailed comments to Reuters that he regretted "the lack of clarity". Jensen said the government would put forward emergency legislation to back up the cull order on Tuesday, even though the opposition has said would not allow the draft to bypass the usual 30 day legislative process.

On Tuesday, the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration apologised to mink farmers in a letter, saying it still recommended the culling. Opposition parties say the cull of healthy mink should not have been initiated before compensation plans were in place for the owners and workers at some 1,100 mink farms.

Tage Pedersen, head of the Danish mink breeders' association, has urged farmers to continue the cull despite the legal uncertainty, saying the industry, which employs around 6,000 people and exports fur pelts worth $800 million annually, was finished. "We are still culling," said Hans Henrik Jeppesen, whose mink farm is located far away those infected. "I still think the law will be passed at a later stage."

