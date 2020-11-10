Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID: Punjab CM orders to maintain testing at 30,000 a day

The chief minister directed the departments concerned to ensure that at least 25,000 RT-PCR and 5,000 Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) are conducted every day, according to a release. "The current decline in cases, notwithstanding, the situation remains grim with a second wave expected to hit the state,” he said, stressing the need to strictly follow all safety protocols.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-11-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 19:45 IST
COVID: Punjab CM orders to maintain testing at 30,000 a day

Amid projections of a second coronavirus wave hitting Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday directed the Health and Medical Education Departments to maintain levels of testing at 30,000 a day. He also ordered amendment in rules to enable direct recruitment of super specialist doctors to meet the shortfall of the medical staff.

Chairing a high-level virtual meeting to review the pandemic situation in the state, the CM asked Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan to work on amending the rules for ensuring direct recruitment in super speciality departments to prevent weakening of response to the coronavirus pandemic. The chief minister directed the departments concerned to ensure that at least 25,000 RT-PCR and 5,000 Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) are conducted every day, according to a release.

"The current decline in cases, notwithstanding, the situation remains grim with a second wave expected to hit the state,” he said, stressing the need to strictly follow all safety protocols. He directed DGP Dinkar Gupta to crack down on those not wearing masks or adhering to social distancing norms.

The CM underlined the need to focus on potential super spreaders. The government employees must be tested routinely and with schools and colleges opening up, it is important to make proper schedules and enhance the number of mobile teams for testing, he said. Expressing concern over the high mortality rate in the state, the chief minister asked the medical experts team headed by Dr K K Talwar to evolve effective strategies to tackle the problem.

While overall number of cases had declined in the state, 11 districts have shown increase in positivity rate in the past four weeks. The districts where the positivity rate has increased are Rupnagar, Bathinda, SAS Nagar, Faridkot, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Mansa, Amritsar, Moga, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and Sangrur. Currently, 1,600 patients are in home isolation in the state, the statement said.

D K Tiwari, Secretary, Medical Education and Research, said the positivity rate in Punjab had remained below two per cent since October 11. In terms of deaths, those over 60 years of age constituted about 35 per cent of total deceased while those with co-morbid conditions were 82.4 per cent of the total deaths reported from November 1 to 7, he said.

As on Tuesday, the count of coronavirus cases in the state is 1,38,485 with the death toll at 4,358..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

India in talks with all COVID vaccine manufacturers, domestic and foreign: Health ministry

A day after Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE announced more than 90 per cent efficacy of their potential vaccine for the coronavirus, the health ministry on Tuesday said the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 is in conv...

Brown sugar seized in Odisha's Jajpur, 3 arrested

Three persons were arrested after brown sugar worth over Rs 3 lakh was sized in Odishas Jajpur district on Tuesday, officials said. Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Excise Department raided a house in the Chuna Bhati area and seized 31 gr...

BRIEF-UK's Unite Scotland: Up To 200 Jobs At Risk At Petroineos Grangemouth Refinery

UNITE SCOTLAND SAYS UP TO 200 JOBS AT RISK AT PETROINEOS GRANGEMOUTH REFINERY DUE TO LOWER DEMAND FOR FUELS PETROINEOS WILL INITIATE FORMAL CONSULTATION WITH WORKFORCE UNITE ON NOV. 16 REQUESTED CO. TO UTILISE 5-MONTH EXTENSION OF UK GOV...

UK nurse re-arrested on suspicion of murder in baby deaths

A British nurse has been arrested for the third time in relation to the deaths of more than a dozen babies at a hospital, police said Tuesday. Police said the woman was re-arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the deaths of eight b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020