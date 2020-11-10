Gujarat records 1,049 COVID-19 cases, 879 recoveries; 5 die

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 1,82,719 on Tuesday with the addition of 1,049 new patients, the statehealth department said. The state reportedfive more deaths, raising the number of its COVID-19 fatalities to 3,773, it said.

With 879 patients getting discharged from hospitals, the number of recovered cases went up to 1,66,468, the department said. With this, the state has recorded a COVID-19 recovery rate of 91.11 per cent, said the department in a release.

As many as 52,960 tests were conducted for the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 65,72,903, it said. Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,82,719, new cases 1,049, deaths 3,773, discharged 1,66,468, active cases 12,478, people tested so far 65,72,903.

