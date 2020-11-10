Left Menu
Development News Edition

AMU VC registers himself as first volunteer of Covaxin Phase-3 trial

The phase 3 trials of Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech began at JN Medical College and Hospital (JNMCH) of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) here. Prof Tariq Mansoor volunteered himself to motivate and inspire others to come forward, an AMU spokesman said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-11-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 20:10 IST
AMU VC registers himself as first volunteer of Covaxin Phase-3 trial

As the trial of COVID-19 vaccine enters the third phase, AMU Vice Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor on Tuesday got himself registered to be the first volunteer for the Covaxin trials. The phase 3 trials of Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech began at JN Medical College and Hospital (JNMCH) of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) here.

Prof Tariq Mansoor volunteered himself to motivate and inspire others to come forward, an AMU spokesman said. Covaxin Phase 3 trial is aimed at evaluating the safety and efficacy of the coronavirus vaccine study led in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Bharat Biotech, he said.

Seeking active participation from all age groups and socio-economic background in the clinical trials, the AMU VC said, "By volunteering for a trial or study, one get a chance to participate in ground breaking research and contribute to developing better cure and treatment options." JNMCH principal Prof Shahid Ali Siddiqui said an ethical committee comprising doctors, social workers and lawyers, has already been constituted to manage the clinical trials. He said the required staff for conducting the vaccine trial has been recruited and the registration of volunteers has also been started from Tuesday. Principal Investigator Prof Mohammad Shameem said ICMR Covaxin Phase 3 trial is going on after the Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials showed encouraging results.

Volunteers who will undergo the Phase 3 trial will receive travel expenses and other benefits as per ICMR guideline, AMU spokesman said. PTI ABN SRY

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar polls strike rate: BJP, Left score big; JD(U), Cong far behind

The BJP has scored high in terms of winning percentage in the Bihar assembly polls, while its partner JDU has performed relatively poorly. In the opposition camp, the Left front has outscored its partners with a much better strike rate. A...

BRIEF-UK's Unite Scotland: Up To 200 Jobs At Risk At Petroineos Grangemouth Refinery

UNITE SCOTLAND SAYS UP TO 200 JOBS AT RISK AT PETROINEOS GRANGEMOUTH REFINERY DUE TO LOWER DEMAND FOR FUELS PETROINEOS WILL INITIATE FORMAL CONSULTATION WITH WORKFORCE UNITE ON NOV. 16 REQUESTED CO. TO UTILISE 5-MONTH EXTENSION OF UK GOV...

Cricket-Pakistan appoint Babar as test captain

Pakistan named Babar Azam as their new test captain on Tuesday, putting the batsman in charge of teams across all formats. Babar replaces Azhar Ali, who led Pakistan to a 1-0 series defeat in England earlier this year.I feel truly honoured ...

EU to approve Pfizer COVID vaccine contract on Wednesday

The European Commission will approve on Wednesday a contract for the supply of the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech , its President Ursula von der Leyen said.Tomorrow we will authorise a contract for up to 300 million...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020