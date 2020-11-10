Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIMS, e-Health card facilities to be implemented in Delhi by Aug 2021: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday held a review meeting on the Health Information Management System (HMIS) and e-Health card facilities for city residents, and said these are likely to be implemented by August next year. The chief minister said that with the implementation of the e-Health card, the healthcare facilities will be extended to all city residents seeking treatment in Delhi government hospitals.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 21:26 IST
HIMS, e-Health card facilities to be implemented in Delhi by Aug 2021: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday held a review meeting on the Health Information Management System (HMIS) and e-Health card facilities for city residents, and said these are likely to be implemented by August next year. HIMS will be implemented to provide effective healthcare services to the residents of Delhi, in the most efficient manner, through technologically empowered healthcare processes, the city government said in a statement.

"It is our duty to ensure that there is no inconvenience to the people of Delhi. This management system should be able to provide all healthcare facilities to the people. Other than that, by 2021, every resident of Delhi visiting a hospital should be issued a card to avail of the benefits of government healthcare services. Post the issuing, we have to ensure that this card is integrated with the HIMS," Kejriwal said. The chief minister said that with the implementation of the e-Health card, the healthcare facilities will be extended to all city residents seeking treatment in Delhi government hospitals.  The health officials gave a presentation to the chief minister for the implementation of HIMS and issuing of the e-health cards.  Under HIMS, a web portal and a mobile app will be launched to store a database of the health information of the residents of Delhi, the chief minister was quoted as saying in the statement.

The HMIS will be implemented by August 2021 in all Delhi government hospitals, he said. There will also be a centralised health helpline, for extension of uninterrupted healthcare facilities to the residents of Delhi. The Delhi government will set up a call centre to provide patients with tele-counselling, address information requests, address queries and complaints, and follow-ups, the statement said.

The e-health will be a QR code-based card to identify and track demographic and basic clinical details of a patient. Through the card, residents of Delhi will be mapped for all eligible schemes and programmes, and the card will also be integrated with the HMIS for smooth information exchange.  Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, "To ensure an effective reach of healthcare facilities to the people, we will also link call centre facilities to the app launched under the HIMS. This will resolve the issues of people effectively." "This system will also ensure the availability of a doctor for the people 24x7," he said. The HMIS seeks to target the healthcare delivery process. All the patient care services, hospital administration, budgeting and planning, supply chain management, and back-end services and processes will be brought under the system, the statement said.

As far as the deployment model is concerned, the entire system will be on the cloud and digitised. This will enable the citizens to avail information on one platform, which will help them in emergency cases, it added. "With this, Delhi will become the only state to have a cloud-based health management system. This facility will also be extended to private hospitals in the future," the statement said.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Thai king writes messages of love for nation amid protests

Thailands King Maha Vajiralongkorn wrote messages of national unity and love on Tuesday during a visit to the northeast of the country two days after protesters sent him a letter demanding royal reforms that would curb his powers.The Royal ...

West African court finds Guinea responsible for 2012 mine site killings

West Africas top court held Guinea responsible on Tuesday for the killing of six villagers and the wrongful arrest, injury or torture of 15 others at a 2012 protest near an iron-ore mine project owned by Brazils Vale and an Israeli billiona...

MP: 900 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths; 793 recover

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 900 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 1,79,068, while eight fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,042, health officials said. 793 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the states overall re...

We see lot of potential to collaborate with India in Indo-Pacific: UK

The UK on Tuesday said it sees a lot of potential to collaborate with India in the Indo-Pacific as the vision of both the countries for the region was very closely aligned. Acting British Commissioner to India Jan Thompson said cooperation ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020