Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mink cull puts Denmark's government in legal pinch

On Tuesday afternoon, the government presented draft emergency legislation to back up the cull order given last week, proposing a ban on all mink breeding in the country until 2022. The opposition says the cull of healthy mink should not have been initiated before compensation plans were in place for the owners and workers at some 1,100 mink farms.

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 10-11-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 21:42 IST
Mink cull puts Denmark's government in legal pinch
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The Danish government put forward hastily drawn up legislation on Tuesday to back up its order to cull all the country's farmed mink, admitting it lacked the legal basis for the measure aimed at preventing human contagion of a mutated coronavirus strain. Authorities last week embarked on a plan to eliminate Denmark's entire population of 17 million mink, one of the world's biggest, saying the new strain could move to humans and evade future COVID-19 vaccines.

However, the minority Social Democratic government has since drawn fierce criticism from the industry and lawmakers who said the order, which followed earlier culls of infected mink, was illegal and questioned the science behind it. The World Health Organization has said transmission of the virus between mink and humans was "a concern" and British Health Minister Matt Hancock suggested on Tuesday the international community should look again at the industry, alluding to a possible global ban.

China, Denmark, and Poland, which ordered testing of its mink on Tuesday, are the largest producers https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-health-coronavirus-denmark-mink-factb/factbox-some-key-facts-about-the-mink-industry-in-europe-idUKKBN27L1KN of mink pelts, animal rights group Humane Society International - United Kingdom, says. On Tuesday afternoon, the government presented draft emergency legislation to back up the cull order given last week, proposing a ban on all mink breeding in the country until 2022.

The opposition says the cull of healthy mink should not have been initiated before compensation plans were in place for the owners and workers at some 1,100 mink farms. The draft bill proposes compensation for farmers who have culled their entire herd by Nov. 16 at a suggested level based on the value of their herd along with consequential losses.

Late on Monday, Environment and Food Minister Mogens Jensen said in emailed comments to Reuters that he regretted "the lack of clarity" in the initial instruction, which ordered mink farmers with healthy mink to cull their herds. On Tuesday, the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration apologized to mink farmers in a letter, saying it still recommended the culling, even though current legislation could not force them to go ahead with it.

Tage Pedersen, head of the Danish mink breeders' association, has urged farmers to continue the cull despite the legal uncertainty, saying the industry, which employs around 6,000 people and exports fur pelts worth $800 million annually, was finished. "We are still culling," said Hans Henrik Jeppesen, whose mink farm is located far away those infected. "I still think the law will be passed at a later stage."

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Thai king writes messages of love for nation amid protests

Thailands King Maha Vajiralongkorn wrote messages of national unity and love on Tuesday during a visit to the northeast of the country two days after protesters sent him a letter demanding royal reforms that would curb his powers.The Royal ...

West African court finds Guinea responsible for 2012 mine site killings

West Africas top court held Guinea responsible on Tuesday for the killing of six villagers and the wrongful arrest, injury or torture of 15 others at a 2012 protest near an iron-ore mine project owned by Brazils Vale and an Israeli billiona...

MP: 900 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths; 793 recover

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 900 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 1,79,068, while eight fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,042, health officials said. 793 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the states overall re...

We see lot of potential to collaborate with India in Indo-Pacific: UK

The UK on Tuesday said it sees a lot of potential to collaborate with India in the Indo-Pacific as the vision of both the countries for the region was very closely aligned. Acting British Commissioner to India Jan Thompson said cooperation ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020