COVID test centres to mandatorily measure oxygen saturation level: Jain

Seeking to reduce coronavirus-related deaths in the national capital, the Delhi government has ordered COVID-19 test centres to mandatorily check people's oxygen saturation level, and those with a level below 94 per cent are to undergo compulsory medical examination. On November 8, the national capital had recorded 77 deaths and its highest single-day spike of 7,745 infections.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 22:14 IST
Seeking to reduce coronavirus-related deaths in the national capital, the Delhi government has ordered COVID-19 test centres to mandatorily check people's oxygen saturation level, and those with a level below 94 per cent are to undergo compulsory medical examination. In a tweet on Tuesday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain shared a copy of the order dated November 9.

"Prompt and appropriate treatment is the key to save lives and combat Covid-19 complications and deaths. All RAT and RTPCR centers are hereby directed to ensure Oxygen saturation. Patients with less than 94% oxygen saturation to mandatorily undergo a medical examination," he said. The government order comes amid spiralling COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

"It has come to the notice that many persons approaching hospitals have already progressed to either moderate or severe category of COVID-19 illness that is closely associated with adverse outcome in such cases," the order read. "It is well understood that early detection combined with prompt and appropriate treatment is critical in fight against COVID-19 pandemic and holds the key to saving lives," it said.

All rapid antigen and RT-PCR test centres shall implement this practice with immediate effect, the order stated. Delhi recorded more than 70 fatalities due to COVID-19 for the third consecutive day on Monday, taking the death toll to 7,060, while 5,023 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to over 4.4 lakh, according to a health department bulletin.

Over the past few days, the city has seen record daily spikes in COVID-19 cases. It recorded over 7,000 cases on two days (November 6 and November 8), over 6,000 cases on four days. On November 8, the national capital had recorded 77 deaths and its highest single-day spike of 7,745 infections. On Saturday, 79 fatalities were recorded, the highest in over four months.

