Left Menu
Development News Edition

BioNTech says vaccine pricing benchmark is for similar volumes

The company on Tuesday also said it would use special thermal shipping boxes to transport vials once they are taken out of ultra-low temperature storage. The vaccine, which belongs to a class known as messenger RNA, will have to be shipped and centrally stored at minus 70 degrees Celsius, Chief Executive Ugur Sahin said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 22:16 IST
BioNTech says vaccine pricing benchmark is for similar volumes

BioNTech on Tuesday signalled that order size would impact the per-dose price for its potential COVID-19 vaccine in the developed world.

"The price for the U.S. for the first 100 million doses was $19.50 per dose," said BioNTech's Chief Strategy Officer Ryan Richardson in an analyst call after the release of third-quarter results on Tuesday. He was referring to a July deal struck by partner Pfizer with the U.S. government for the supply of the vaccine.

"You can think about that as a benchmark for how we would price the vaccine to the developed world for similar volumes," he added. The vaccine was on Monday shown to be 90% effective, based on preliminary trial results, a major milestone in the war against a virus that has killed more than a million people and battered the world's economy.

Richardson said at an earlier event on Tuesday that even though the German group had received some public-sector funds, the product price would partly reflect the risks taken by its investors. The company on Tuesday also said it would use special thermal shipping boxes to transport vials once they are taken out of ultra-low temperature storage.

The vaccine, which belongs to a class known as messenger RNA, will have to be shipped and centrally stored at minus 70 degrees Celsius, Chief Executive Ugur Sahin said on Monday. The thermal boxes would preserve the ultra-low temperatures for up to 10 days for ambient temperatures of up to 25 degrees Celsius without opening them and up to 15 days if the boxes are opened and then re-iced, BioNTech said in presentation slides.

As previously announced, the vaccine can be kept for up to five days at fridge temperatures. During the analyst call on Tuesday, Sahin said participants on placebo in a control group could at some point no longer be denied the vaccine when its efficacy is further confirmed.

But for lack of a placebo group, longer-term insight could still be gleaned afterwards by using general infection statistics among the non-vaccinated population as comparison. "This might give us indirect evidence ... by comparison of epidemiological data, how this long-term protection could evolve," he said.

Also Read: Thai protesters march on German embassy to seek probe of king

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli parliament approves deal establishing ties with Bahrain

Israels parliament on Tuesday approved a U.S.-brokered deal establishing formal relations with Bahrain, by a vote of 62 lawmakers in favour and 14 opposed.The Middle East countries signed a joint communique on Oct. 18 to formalise their nas...

Bihar Assembly polls: Most exit polls miss the mark

The Bihar assembly election results appeared to belie predictions made by most exit polls which had given a clear edge to the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Mahagathbandhan. The ABP-CVoter exit poll prediction was the closest among all. It had pr...

Certificate of export worthiness must for shipment of milk, milk products

Exporters of milk and milk products would have to obtain a certificate of export worthiness from a government agency for the shipments, according to an order of the commerce ministry. It has also notified that milk and milk products shall b...

Defending champions Mumbai Indians lift their fifth IPL title, beating Delhi Capitals by five wickets in summit clash at Dubai.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians lift their fifth IPL title, beating Delhi Capitals by five wickets in summit clash at Dubai....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020