Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain reports 532 daily COVID-19 deaths, highest since May

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-11-2020 00:05 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 00:05 IST
Britain reports 532 daily COVID-19 deaths, highest since May

Britain reported 532 new deaths of people within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest daily figure since May, government figures showed.

The daily death toll is the highest since 614 deaths were reported on May 12. The 532 new deaths are a sharp rise from 194 reported on Monday, and may reflect a lagged reporting of deaths from the weekend.

There were 20,412 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest daily figures, down slightly from 21,350 on Monday.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

Health News Roundup: U.S. allows emergency use of first COVID-19 antibody drug; Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Trump loyalist who posted offensive tweets gets Pentagon job

A Trump loyalist and former Fox News commentator has been moved into the Pentagons top policy job, defense officials said Tuesday, just a few months after he failed to get through Senate confirmation because of offensive remarks he made, in...

Senate's McConnell backs smaller coronavirus relief bill, omnibus appropriations bill by year's end

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he did not see a need for a giant coronavirus relief bill and there was bipartisan interest in passing an omnibus appropriations bill before the end of year.We need to think about, if w...

Canada PM scolds provinces: Do more to fight coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday urged premiers of the countrys 10 provinces to do the right thing and take stricter measures to fight a rapidly spreading second wave of the coronavirus. We are seeing record spikes this mor...

U.S. Supreme Court justices appear unlikely to strike down Obamacare

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday signaled they are unlikely to strike down the Obamacare healthcare law in a legal challenge brought by Texas and 17 other Republican-governed states and joined by President Donald Trumps administration...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020