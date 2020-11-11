Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pfizer agrees to supply EU with up to 300 mln doses of coronavirus vaccine

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 17:02 IST
Pfizer agrees to supply EU with up to 300 mln doses of coronavirus vaccine
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE said on Wednesday they had reached an agreement with the European Commission to supply up to 300 million doses of their experimental coronavirus vaccine.

Deliveries are expected to start by the end of this year, the companies said. The companies said on Monday their COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective based on initial trial results, and the European Commission had hours later said it would soon sign the contract with the companies.

The companies have a $1.95 billion contract with the U.S. government to deliver 100 million vaccine doses beginning this year.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Tibet Rhodiola Pharma obtains right to develop Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine in China

Chinese firm Tibet Rhodiola Pharmaceutical Holding said on Wednesday it had obtained the non-exclusive rights to develop, manufacture, import or commercialize Russias COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiw...

India's broadcasting ministry to regulate steaming services, online content

Indias federal government will regulate content on video streaming platforms including global services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Walt Disneys Hotstar as part of new rules announced earlier this week. Until now, content on vide...

FASTag crosses 2 crore users landmark: NHAI

The National Highways Authority of India NHAI on Wednesday said the number of FASTag users in the country has crossed two-crore landmark, registering a growth of 400 per cent in a year. FASTag uses Radio-frequency Identification RFID techno...

Swedish national team soccer coach tests positive for COVID-19

The coach of Swedens mens national football team Janne Andersson has tested positive for COVID-19, the Swedish Football Association said on Wednesday, only hours before his side was due to take on neighbouring Denmark. Janne is feeling well...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020