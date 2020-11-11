Left Menu
Georgia PM Gakharia has recovered from COVID-19 -press office

Since the start of the pandemic the South Caucasus country of 3.7 million people has reported 66,561 COVID-19 infections and 566 deaths.

Reuters | Tbilisi | Updated: 11-11-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 19:16 IST
Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia has recovered from COVID-19 -press office

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia has recovered from the coronavirus, his press office said on Wednesday, after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 2. The former Soviet country has since Monday been imposing an overnight curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in its largest cities, restricting the movement of pedestrians and vehicles.

Last month it made it mandatory to wear masks both indoors and outdoors and said that all restaurants and cafes across the country must close at 10 p.m., while online study at schools and universities in 10 large cities, including the capital Tbilisi, would continue until Nov. 25. All kindergartens are closed. Since the start of the pandemic the South Caucasus country of 3.7 million people has reported 66,561 COVID-19 infections and 566 deaths. The number of infections started to rise sharply at the beginning of September.

