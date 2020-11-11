Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM, WHO DG discuss global collaboration for combating COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and World Health Organisation Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday discussed the ongoing global collaboration for combating COVID-19 pandemic, and also agreed on the need for integrating traditional medicine solutions into modern medical practice through holistic protocols.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 21:57 IST
PM, WHO DG discuss global collaboration for combating COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and World Health Organisation Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday discussed the ongoing global collaboration for combating COVID-19 pandemic, and also agreed on the need for integrating traditional medicine solutions into modern medical practice through holistic protocols. The prime minister had a telephone conversation with the World Health Organisation (WHO) DG and he expressed his appreciation for the WHO's important role in facilitating a coordinated global response to the pandemic, a Prime Minister's Office (PMO) statement said.

During the call, Modi noted the need to not lose sight of the battle against other diseases, and appreciated the importance of WHO's support to the health systems of developing countries. The WHO director general stressed the close and regular collaboration between the WHO and the Indian health authorities, and specially appreciated the country's domestic initiatives like the Ayushman Bharat scheme and the campaign against tuberculosis, the PMO said. Ghebreyesus said India has an important role to play in global health issues. The prime minister and the director general also had a productive discussion on the value of traditional medicinal systems, especially for enhancing wellness and immunity of the global population, the statement said. They agreed on the need for integrating traditional medicine solutions into modern medical practice through holistic protocols, and for careful scientific validation of time-tested traditional medicine products and practices, it said.

Ghebreyesus stressed that the potential of traditional medicine had not been adequately appreciated until now, and said that the WHO was actively working to encourage research, training and sharing of best practices in this area. Modi appreciated these efforts, and informed the WHO director general about the planned celebration of Ayurveda Day in India on November 13 under the theme of 'Ayurveda for COVID-19'. The prime minister and the WHO director general also discussed the ongoing global collaboration for countering COVID-19 and in that context, Ghebreyesus strongly appreciated Modi's unequivocal commitment to deploy India's capacities as a leading manufacturer of vaccines and pharmaceuticals for the benefit of humanity, according to the PMO. Later in a tweet, Ghebreyesus said, "Namaste, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for a very productive call on how to strengthen our collaboration & advance access to knowledge, research and training in traditional medicine globally. WHO welcomes India's leading role in global health, & to universal health coverage." "I thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his strong commitment to COVAX and making COVID-19 vaccines a global public good. The pandemic is an unprecedented challenge for the world, and we agreed to work shoulder to shoulder to end it," he said in another tweet, using the hashtag 'ACTtogether'.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Kejriwal to perform 'Diwali Pujan' at Akshardham Temple on Nov 14

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will perform Diwali Pujan at Akshardham Temple on November 14 along with his cabinet colleagues, amid a ban on firecrackers by his government in view of the rising air pollution and COVID-19 cases in the city....

Activist from J-K's Katra joins National Conference

Prominent activist from Jammu and Kashmirs Katra Sher Singh on Wednesday joined the National Conference NC and said the party alone can steer the union territory to peace and progress. Singh was welcomed into the NC by party president Faroo...

GIC Housing posts Rs 21 cr net profit in Jul-Sep

GIC Housing Finance on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 20.60 crore in the second quarter ended September of this fiscal. It had posted a net loss of Rs 9.97 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The company had registered a net loss o...

Thousands flee Ethiopia conflict, anti-Tigray protests planned

Ethiopian refugees were flooding into Sudan on Wednesday as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmeds federal troops battled well-armed local forces in Tigray and protests against the northern regions leaders were planned elsewhere. With outsiders barred ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020