Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jain introduces innovative battery-operated mask

Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with heads of two city government hospitals and introduced an innovative battery-operated mask. He introduced the 'Moksha mask' - an innovative battery-operated "Made in India mask", according to an official statement. "The mask has two fans with N95 filters - one for inhalation and the other for exhalation - making it easier for the user to breathe," Jain was quoted as saying in the statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 22:18 IST
Jain introduces innovative battery-operated mask

Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with heads of two city government hospitals and introduced an innovative battery-operated mask. The virtual meeting was held with Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of LNJP Hospital and B N Sherwal, Medical Director of Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital, in the presence of many other senior doctors of the two dedicated coronavirus facilities. He introduced the 'Moksha mask' - an innovative battery-operated "Made in India mask", according to an official statement.

"The mask has two fans with N95 filters - one for inhalation and the other for exhalation - making it easier for the user to breathe," Jain was quoted as saying in the statement. He requested the doctors to try out this innovative mask and give him their feedback, organisers said.

The makers of Moksha mask claimed that "the N95 filter on the inhalation side prevents pollutants and pathogens from entering and another N95 filter used on the exhalation side prevents an asymptomatic or affected person from spreading the disease"..

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Kejriwal to perform 'Diwali Pujan' at Akshardham Temple on Nov 14

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will perform Diwali Pujan at Akshardham Temple on November 14 along with his cabinet colleagues, amid a ban on firecrackers by his government in view of the rising air pollution and COVID-19 cases in the city....

Activist from J-K's Katra joins National Conference

Prominent activist from Jammu and Kashmirs Katra Sher Singh on Wednesday joined the National Conference NC and said the party alone can steer the union territory to peace and progress. Singh was welcomed into the NC by party president Faroo...

GIC Housing posts Rs 21 cr net profit in Jul-Sep

GIC Housing Finance on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 20.60 crore in the second quarter ended September of this fiscal. It had posted a net loss of Rs 9.97 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The company had registered a net loss o...

Thousands flee Ethiopia conflict, anti-Tigray protests planned

Ethiopian refugees were flooding into Sudan on Wednesday as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmeds federal troops battled well-armed local forces in Tigray and protests against the northern regions leaders were planned elsewhere. With outsiders barred ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020