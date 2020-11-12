France reports 35,879 new COVID-19 cases, well below last week's highs

Left Menu
France reported 35,879 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up from the 22,180 reported on Tuesday but well below the record high of 86,852 reported on Saturday and also the levels of over 58,000 and 60,000 reported last week. The country reported 328 new COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours, compared with 1,220 on Tuesday, which included a multi-day batch of 754 deaths in retirement homes.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 12-11-2020 01:14 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 00:15 IST
France reported 35,879 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up from the 22,180 reported on Tuesday but well below the record high of 86,852 reported on Saturday and also the levels of over 58,000 and 60,000 reported last week.

The country reported 328 new COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours, compared with 1,220 on Tuesday, which included a multi-day batch of 754 deaths in retirement homes. Nearly two weeks into a second lockdown, new infections in the first three days of this week totalled just over 78,000, compared with over 129,000 in the first three days of last week.

New hospital admissions for the disease, 441 over the past 24 hours, also stayed well below the more than 1,000 per day in the first half of last week. The number of people entering intensive care fell to 53, the lowest level since mid-October.

