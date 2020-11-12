Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belgium exempts gift-bearing St Nicholas from virus bans

In a tongue-in-cheek letter Thursday, the health and interior ministers soothed any worries for children fearing they might go without presents by saying the saint wouldn't have to stay in quarantine when arriving from red-zone Spain where he lives, and would be able to walk the rooftops to drop presents in chimneys even during curfew. “Dear Saint, do what you do best: make every child happy.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 12-11-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 19:58 IST
Belgium exempts gift-bearing St Nicholas from virus bans
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

To ensure the merriment of millions of Belgian kids, the government is offering a special exemption from the stringent coronavirus measures to beloved St. Nicholas, who always delivers bountiful presents on the morning of December 6. In a tongue-in-cheek letter Thursday, the health and interior ministers soothed any worries for children fearing they might go without presents by saying the saint wouldn't have to stay in quarantine when arriving from red-zone Spain where he lives, and would be able to walk the rooftops to drop presents in chimneys even during curfew.

"Dear Saint, do what you do best: make every child happy. We are counting on you," Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden and Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said in the joint letter. For generations, the visit of St. Nicholas at the onset of winter is a highlight for Belgian kids, much like Santa Claus on Dec. 25 is in so many other nations.

With Belgium one of the worst-hit countries in Europe, the government is enforcing a night curfew, tough quarantine rules and other measures to contain COVID-19. In the past few days, the resurgence of the virus has started to show signs of abating. Despite the exemptions, the ministers did point out to St. Nicholas to "always respect distancing, wash hands regularly and wear a face mask," despite his long white beard.

The saint was supposed to get a big official welcome Saturday when his ship arrives in the port of Antwerp, but that event, usually attended by several hundred children, has been banned. The pandemic has been relatively lenient towards children when it comes to the death toll, but the lives of the very young have been turned upside down by anything from long school closures and sports club bans to advice to stay away from grandparents.

Because of that, the ministers asked St. Nicholas to be lenient, since he usually checks in his vast archives whether children have been naughty or nice before delivering presents. "Every kid here is a hero," the ministers pleaded in their letter. "So, for once, you don't have to check it in your big book."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. domestic workers seen better off under Biden presidency

As Joe Biden lays the groundwork for his presidency, more than two million U.S. domestic workers can expect better conditions and greater recognition of their role in reviving the pandemic-hit economy, labor advocates said this week.The De...

HC declines to quash FIR against IUML MLA Kamaruddin

The Kerala High Court on Thursday refused to quash the FIR registered against IUML MLA M C Kamaruddin, arrested in a financial fraud related to gold jewellery business. Hearing a petition by the Manjeshwaram MLA, JusticeV G Arun declined to...

Central Vista: Design competition for 'iconic structure' on Yamuna banks announced

The Central Public Works Department CPWD on Thursday announced a design competition for an iconic structure to be built at the proposed New India Garden on the banks of the Yamuna river near Purana Qila in the national capital as a part of ...

WRAPUP 1-Europe "must grit our teeth" on COVID-19 as vaccine euphoria fades

European officials warned against COVID-19 complacency on Thursday and said measures to control a surge in infections as winter approaches must remain in force despite hopes that new vaccines can bring the pandemic under control.This weeks ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020