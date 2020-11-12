Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fauci stresses on need for equitable access of COVID-19 vaccines

U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Thursday vaccine developers should push to make billions of their COVID-19 vaccines to ensure access to all parts of the world, instead of focusing on the rich countries. Fauci's comments come days after Pfizer Inc said its COVID-19 vaccine candidate was more than 90% effective based on initial results from a large-scale trial, securing a lead in the race to develop a safe and effective vaccine for the respiratory illness.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-11-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 21:03 IST
Fauci stresses on need for equitable access of COVID-19 vaccines
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Thursday vaccine developers should push to make billions of their COVID-19 vaccines to ensure access to all parts of the world, instead of focusing on the rich countries.

Fauci's comments come days after Pfizer Inc said its COVID-19 vaccine candidate was more than 90% effective based on initial results from a large-scale trial, securing a lead in the race to develop a safe and effective vaccine for the respiratory illness. Pfizer has a $1.95 billion contract with the U.S. government to deliver 100 million vaccine doses beginning this year, as well as a deal with the European Union to supply up to 300 million doses.

"Now a number of different companies are talking about the ability to make billions of doses. That's what we need. We don't need hundreds of millions for the rich countries," Fauci said at a webinar conducted by British think tank Chatham House. "We need billions (of vaccine doses), so whether you live in the darkest part of the developing world, or if you live in London, you should have the same access."

Experts have also raised doubts about access to the vaccine, especially in the developing countries, as it needs to be stored at temperatures of minus 70 degrees Celsius (-94 F) or below, posing infrastructure challenges. "Certainly it is not going to be pandemic for a lot longer, because I believe the vaccines are going to turn that around," Fauci said, while adding that there may be a need to re-vaccinate people intermittently, if COVID-19 becomes endemic.

Fauci said efforts were underway in the United States to push for the development of antivirals and other therapies for early intervention during the course of the COVID-19 respiratory illness.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Motorcycling-Rossi cleared to race at Valencia GP after COVID-19 scare

Seven-times MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi has been cleared to race at this weekends Valencia Grand Prix after a second consecutive negative test result for COVID-19, his Yamaha team said on Thursday. Rossi, 41, returned a positive w...

U.S. domestic workers seen better off under Biden presidency

As Joe Biden lays the groundwork for his presidency, more than two million U.S. domestic workers can expect better conditions and greater recognition of their role in reviving the pandemic-hit economy, labor advocates said this week.The De...

HC declines to quash FIR against IUML MLA Kamaruddin

The Kerala High Court on Thursday refused to quash the FIR registered against IUML MLA M C Kamaruddin, arrested in a financial fraud related to gold jewellery business. Hearing a petition by the Manjeshwaram MLA, JusticeV G Arun declined to...

Central Vista: Design competition for 'iconic structure' on Yamuna banks announced

The Central Public Works Department CPWD on Thursday announced a design competition for an iconic structure to be built at the proposed New India Garden on the banks of the Yamuna river near Purana Qila in the national capital as a part of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020