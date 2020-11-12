Left Menu
Ex-Dy CM, minister, BJP MLA among 2,176 people tested positive for Covid

Rajasthan former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, Cooperatives Minister Uday Lal Anjana and BJP legislator Kalicharan Saraf tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday when the state reported 13 deaths due to the disease. In Jaipur, the death toll from the coronavirus infection is 391 till now, followed by 199 in Jodhpur, 151 in Ajmer, 149 in Bikaner, 116 in Kota, 97 in Bharatpur and 78 in Pali.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-11-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 21:29 IST
Rajasthan former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, Cooperatives Minister Uday Lal Anjana and BJP legislator Kalicharan Saraf tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday when the state reported 13 deaths due to the disease. The fatalities toll due to the infection reached 2,032 in the state, said its Health Department bulletin.

The total number of people testing positive for the infection in the state stood at 2,176 on the day with the tally of total infected persons reaching 2,19,327. Out of the infected people, 17,352 are under treatment, the bulletin said.

It added that a total of 1,99,943 people have been discharged after treatment till date. Informing people about his infection in a tweet, former Deputy CM Pilot also asked those who came in his contact in the recent past to get themselves examined. On the other hand, State Cooperative Minister Anjana, BJP MLA Saraf and Congress leader and former MP Badri Jakhar are also among the people found infected.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wished them all a quick recovery. In Jaipur, the death toll from the coronavirus infection is 391 till now, followed by 199 in Jodhpur, 151 in Ajmer, 149 in Bikaner, 116 in Kota, 97 in Bharatpur and 78 in Pali.  Of the 2,176 new cases in Rajasthan, 475 were from Jaipur, 366 from Jodhpur, 258 from Bikaner, 131 from Ajmer, 111 from Alwar, 95 from Kota and 71 each from Sikar and Udaipur with the remaining cases reported from other districts of the state.

