Left Menu
Development News Edition

Our assistance does not create indebtedness: India at G-77 ministerial meeting

India’s assistance to other nations does not create indebtedness, is without conditionalities and the country’s cooperation is guided by its partners’ development priorities, India told the G-77 annual ministerial meeting, reiterating its commitment to work with developing country partners towards a resilient and sustainable recovery from COVID-19.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 13-11-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 11:55 IST
Our assistance does not create indebtedness: India at G-77 ministerial meeting
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

India's assistance to other nations does not create indebtedness, is without conditionalities and the country's cooperation is guided by its partners' development priorities, India told the G-77 annual ministerial meeting, reiterating its commitment to work with developing country partners towards a resilient and sustainable recovery from COVID-19. "In India's development cooperation, we will be guided by our partners' development priorities. Our assistance does not create indebtedness and is without conditionalities," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said at the 44th Annual Meeting of the G-77 Foreign Ministers on Thursday.

Tirumurti said the pandemic threatens to setback decades of progress made by developing countries and push millions back into poverty. "As G-77 countries, we cannot let this happen. We need to raise our collective voice for recovery, resilience and reform to ensure that we go back to the path of development," he said at the forum titled 'Global response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the obstacles it poses to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and achievement of the SDGs'. Tirumurti reiterated India's steadfast commitment to work with its partners from the global South in the G-77 "towards a resilient and sustainable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and to build back better and stronger." Giving the statement for External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Tirumurti emphasised that India's approach will be human-centric, based on principles of mutual respect and national ownership with a commitment to sustainable development for all, in the spirit of 'World Is One Family'.

Underscoring the need for affordable health systems and resilient supply chains to fight the pandemic, he said India is assisting in urgent health and medical supplies to more than 150 countries. India has pledged 15 million dollars for GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, and operationalised the COVID-19 Emergency Fund for India's neighbours with an initial contribution of 10 million dollars. Prime Minister Modi has pledged that India, as the largest vaccine producing country, will make its production and delivery capacity available to the entire humanity, Tirumurti said. He further noted that as the 75th anniversary of the United Nations is commemorated this year, the pandemic has laid bare the "shortcomings" of the world organisation and other multilateral institutions. "The call for reformed multilateralism, including reform of UN Security Council, has only become stronger than ever before," he said. Tirumurti told the annual ministerial meeting of the 'Group of 77' that in its South-South cooperation, New Delhi has never let geography limit its approach to assist the developing world. The India-CARICOM Leaders Meeting, India-Pacific Islands Summit, India-ASEAN Summits and India-Africa Forum Summits have further strengthened the special bonding between India and fellow developing countries, he said, adding that India's own embrace of the digital revolution will be a model for the developing world in the global response to COVID.

India's concessional Lines of Credit of over 30 billion dollars, its grants-in-aid projects and flagship training and capacity building project under Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) have made a huge contribution to fellow developing countries. Further, the 150 million dollar India-UN Development Partnership Fund continues to support transformational sustainable development projects with a focus on LDCs, LLDCs and SIDS. Tirumurti underlined that the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the Paris Agreement and Financing for Development framework should lay the foundations for global efforts. "We need to impress on our developed country partners to do more and show the necessary urgency. COVID pandemic cannot be used as an excuse to not fulfill their commitments or to undermine environmental Conventions. India called on developed country partners to undertake activities to strengthen 'Convention-Plus' actions and not do 'Convention-Minus'. He said 'Convention-Plus' examples include the International Solar Alliance spearheaded by Modi where India has pledged 1.7 billion dollars for solar energy projects, and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Gehlot demands special status for Rajasthan under National AYUSH Mission

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give special status to the state under the National AYUSH Mission as it has the largest infrastructure in the country in the AYUSH sector. He said the sta...

Inox Leisure raises Rs 250 crore from QIP

Leading multiplex chain Inox Leisure on Friday raised Rs 250 crore from a qualified institutional placement QIP of shares. The QIP issue, involving selling over 98 lakh shares at Rs 255 a share, which carry a face value of Rs 10, was oversu...

France says it has killed senior al-Qaeda North Africa operative in Mali

French forces have killed Bah ag Moussa, a military leader of al Qaedas North Africa wing, during an operation in northeastern Mali, Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly said on Friday. The former Malian army colonel, also known as Bamoussa...

COVID-19 situation in Delhi should come under control in 7-10 days; we are considering taking several steps next week: CM Kejriwal.

COVID-19 situation in Delhi should come under control in 7-10 days we are considering taking several steps next week CM Kejriwal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020