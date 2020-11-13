Left Menu
Development News Edition

Herbal drug based adjuvant therapy effective in treating diabetic COVID-19 patients: Researchers

The researchers, however, noted that better designed experimental and clinical studies are urgently required to confirm their beneficial effects. In a review published in the National Centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), they said "anti-oxidative herbal medicines can be used as adjuvant to currently prescribed drugs to treat coronavirus in patients with diabetes and also can be considered as a suitable source to identify novel therapeutic agents for COVID-19".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 15:47 IST
Herbal drug based adjuvant therapy effective in treating diabetic COVID-19 patients: Researchers
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Anti-oxidative herbal medicines with evidence-based useful impacts in the treatment of diabetes can be used as an adjuvant therapy to the conventional treatment of diabetic COVID-19 patients, according to researchers in Tehran. The researchers, however, noted that better designed experimental and clinical studies are urgently required to confirm their beneficial effects.

In a review published in the National Centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), they said "anti-oxidative herbal medicines can be used as adjuvant to currently prescribed drugs to treat coronavirus in patients with diabetes and also can be considered as a suitable source to identify novel therapeutic agents for COVID-19". "Certain herbs work as antioxidants and check free radicals apart from maintaining normal blood glucose levels," A K S Rawat, former senior scientist with CSIR- National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI), said.

He also referred to anti-diabetic herbal formulation, BGR-34, developed using extracts of herbs like Giloy, Vijaysar, Daruharidra, Gudmar, Methika and Majeeth. The formulation has been scientifically developed by NBRI in collaboration with the Central Institute for Medicinal and Aromatic Plant (CIMAP), both Lucknow-based CSIR labs.

BGR-34, commercially manufactured by Aimil Pharmaceuticals, has shown therapeutic efficacy for treating newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes, as found in independent clinical trials conducted at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi last year. As the world observes November 14 as Diabetes Day, Rawat also said that herbal ingredients like Giloy used in BGR-34 also corrects immunity, while compounds in Dharuharida help in insulin release in type 2 diabetic patients. Based on the 2019 International Diabetes Federation (IDF) report, the world prevalence of diabetes was 463 million, and is expected to reach 578 million in 2030, and 700 million in 2045.

According to doctors, patients with co-morbidities like diabetes are more vulnerable to coronavirus because of their compromised immunity. PTI PLB SRY

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat, MF accounts of 6 individuals

Markets regulator Sebi has ordered attachment of bank as well as share and mutual fund holdings of six individuals to recover dues totalling over Rs 55 lakh. These defaulters are --Ankit Rajendra Sanchaniya, Bhavesh Prakash Pabari, Pardeep ...

US STOCKS-Futures bounce back as Cisco, Disney jump after results

U.S. stock index futures rebounded on Friday as shares of Disney and Cisco advanced after both reported upbeat quarterly results, but investors remained cautious as many U.S. states imposed restrictions to curb the relentless surge in coron...

Deputy Commissioner Bonang Mgwenya dismissed

National Deputy Commissioner Bonang Mgwenya has been dismissed from her position following an internal disciplinary hearing this week, which found her guilty of allegations of criminal involvement.Mgwenya last month briefly appeared before ...

Renowned Author of IKIGAI - Hector Garcia Makes an Appearance on Moonshot Conversations

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir Agnelorajesh Athaide and Lina Ashar are thrilled to host Hector Garcia, the author of IKIGAI on Moonshot Conversations, this Sunday the 15th November at 500 PM. What started as a journey to explore human ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020