Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fauci not advising Biden, sees no reason to quit Trump now -Reuters interview

Moderna Inc, a company developing a similar vaccine with support from the White House's Operation Warp Speed program, is expected to report results from their late-stage vaccine trial in the next week or so. Both vaccines use messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, an entirely new rapid vaccine platform that uses synthetic genes to trigger an immune response.

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 17:31 IST
Fauci not advising Biden, sees no reason to quit Trump now -Reuters interview

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said he has had no contact with President-elect Joe Biden's coronavirus transition team and sees no reason to quit to join that effort when there is so much to do now to fight the surging pandemic.

"I stay in my lane. I'm not a politician. I do public health things," he said in an interview on Thursday ahead of next week's Reuters Total Health conference. Since January, Fauci has served on President Donald Trump's White House Coronavirus Task Force, a position that has frequently put him at odds with the president, who has sought to downplay the pandemic and focused instead on opening the economy.

"There's absolutely no reason and no sense at all for me to stop doing something in the middle of a pandemic that is playing a major role in helping us get out of the pandemic," Fauci said. His advice for the president-elect, he said, is "exactly the same" as what he is recommending now - social distancing, avoiding crowds, wearing masks, washing hands. "Public health principles don't change from one month to another or from one administration to another."

Fauci has served six administrations and came to prominence fighting the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s under President Ronald Reagan. His "day job" is developing vaccines and therapeutics as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, work that is starting to bear fruit.

On Monday, Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE announced that their experimental coronavirus vaccine was more than 90% effective - significantly higher than most experts had anticipated. Moderna Inc, a company developing a similar vaccine with support from the White House's Operation Warp Speed program, is expected to report results from their late-stage vaccine trial in the next week or so.

Both vaccines use messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, an entirely new rapid vaccine platform that uses synthetic genes to trigger an immune response. Older methods typically use some form of inactivated or killed virus particles. "It was a home run for the Pfizer product, more than 90% - close to 95% - effective. I have every reason to believe that the Moderna product is going to be similar," Fauci said.

"It's an almost identical platform to the Pfizer vaccine, so I would not be surprised at all if it was highly effective," Fauci added. The next big question about mRNA technology is safety. Fauci took as a good sign the fact that neither the Pfizer trial, which has enrolled more than 43,000 people so far, nor the Moderna trial, which involves 30,000, had to pause to investigate safety issues.

"That's really good news," he said. People in both trials will be followed for two years to make sure there are no long-term side effects. Barring that, "I think that the mRNA platform is here to stay," he predicted. In spite of the high bar set by the Pfizer vaccine so far, Fauci said he believes there is still "plenty of room for multiple vaccines, even though there may be a modest degree of difference in total efficacy."

For more on Reuters Events Total Health click here: https://reutersevents.com/events/healthcare/

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Canada bets on imports as home-grown COVID-19 vaccine heads to large-scale trials

Canadas reliance on supply contracts to secure COVID-19 vaccines from drugmakers like Pfizer Inc has put daily life for Canadians, and prospects for the economy over the next year, in the hands of a few foreign companies facing overwhelming...

17 exotic birds seized near Bangladesh border

Seventeen exotic birds have been seized by Border Security Force near Rangiapota outpost and a Bangladeshi has been nabbed in this connection, a statement issued by the border guards said on Friday. On hearing a commotion, a patrolling BSF ...

Merck Foundation Marks World Diabetes Day 2020 Through Their Diabetes Blue Points Program to Advance Diabetes Care in African, Asian and Latin American Countries

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Harare, Zimbabwe Business Wire India Merck Foundation has enrolled about 500 doctors from 39 countries to one-year diploma and two-year master degree to build Diabetes, cardiovascular preventive and endocrin...

EPL Ltd to acquire Creative Stylo Packs; to pick 72.5% stake

Chennai, Nov 13PTI The board of EPL Limited, formerly Essel Propack Ltd, has approved the acquisition of Creative Stylo Packs Ltd in a part-cash and part-stock transaction. Creative Stylo Packs is an established manufacturer of corrugated b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020