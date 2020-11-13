Left Menu
Development News Edition

No cultural celebrations inside Delhi jails this Diwali owing to COVID-19 restrictions

Cultural programmes as part of Diwali celebrations will not be held inside jails in the national capital this year owing to restrictions imposed due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 18:25 IST
No cultural celebrations inside Delhi jails this Diwali owing to COVID-19 restrictions

Cultural programmes as part of Diwali celebrations will not be held inside jails in the national capital this year owing to restrictions imposed due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, officials said. However, candles will be lit inside the jails and inmates will be provided special diets, officials said. The Delhi Prisons comprises of Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli jails. Diwali, a festival of lights, will be celebrated on Saturday. "This year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, no cultural programmes will be organised in jails during the celebrations of Diwali," Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said

The jail authorities said the inmates of Central Jail No 4 of Tihar have been painting and decorating earthen diyas. These diyas are usually purchased from outside, painted by the prisoners and later sold through the shops in the jail complex

The candles will be lit inside the jails. The inmates will be given special diets which differs jail wise, a senior official said. According to the latest data shared by the jail administration, 109 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, out of whom 95 have recovered, two have died and 12 are undergoing treatment. Besides the inmates, of the 266 prison staff who tested positive for the virus, 231 have recovered, while there are 35 active cases at present.

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Polish bishops defend John Paul II after McCarrick report

Polish bishops defended St. John Paul II on Friday against evidence that he rejected reports that ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick slept with his seminarians, seeking to salvage a papal legacy that has been badly tarnished by his inaction on ...

FACTBOX-COVID-19 vaccine projects backed by the Canadian government

Quebecs Medicago, owned by Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma and Philip Morris, said on Thursday its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, developed with limited government funding, would go into late-stage trials before the end of the year, cementing its ...

Vice President Naidu greets people on eve of Diwali

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday greeted people on the eve of Diwali, saying the festival is a reminder that there is a need to constantly quell demonic forces and foster goodness and harmony in society. In his message, he said Dee...

Bhushan Kumar, Anurag Basu to collaborate on 'Ludo 2', other projects

After collaborating for a multi starrer comedy-crime flick Ludo, producer-director duo Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu have decided to strengthen their association with several films including a sequel to their recently released movie. Basu a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020