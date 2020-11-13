Left Menu
25 more COVID-19 deaths, over 2K fresh cases in UP

On Thursday, 1,56,787 samples were tested for COVID-19 in UP, taking the total tests conducted till date to over 1.68 crore. Lucknow reported the maximum of 301 new cases, followed by 171 in Ghaziabad,  166 in Meerut and 134 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, it said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-11-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 19:36 IST
Twenty-five more people died due to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, while 2,183 fresh cases were reported, taking the state's infection count to 5,07,602. As many as 4,77,180 people have recovered from the infection and the number of active cases stands at 23,095, a health bulletin said.

So far, 7,327 people have died due to the disease in the state. On Thursday, 1,56,787 samples were tested for COVID-19 in UP, taking the total tests conducted till date to over 1.68 crore.

Lucknow reported the maximum of 301 new cases, followed by 171 in Ghaziabad,  166 in Meerut and 134 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, it said. Among the fresh deaths, four each were reported from Lucknow and Gautam Buddh Nagar and three from Meerut. Lucknow has witnessed 930 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic, Kanpur 750 and Meerut 359, it added.

