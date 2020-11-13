Left Menu
Development News Edition

Montenegro introduces curfew, Serbia to issue fines to counter coronavirus

Montenegro introduced a two-week overnight lockdown on Friday to rein in a major spike in coronavirus infections, while neighbouring Serbia began fining people who fail to comply with the government's protective measures. All Montenegrins will be banned from leaving their homes between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. except for essential work and "medical and humanitarian needs," the country's health minister Kenan Hrapovic told a news conference.

Reuters | Podgorica | Updated: 13-11-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 21:09 IST
Montenegro introduces curfew, Serbia to issue fines to counter coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Montenegro introduced a two-week overnight lockdown on Friday to rein in a major spike in coronavirus infections, while neighbouring Serbia began fining people who fail to comply with the government's protective measures.

All Montenegrins will be banned from leaving their homes between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. except for essential work and "medical and humanitarian needs," the country's health minister Kenan Hrapovic told a news conference. "These measures will be in force until December 1 with the possibility of an extension," Hrapovic said.

The government of the small Adriatic republic also banned non-essential travel between municipalities at weekends and most public gatherings including religious and family festivities. So far 26,109 people in Montenegro, which has a population of only 622,000, have fallen ill with the COVID-19 disease and 377 have died from it.

In much larger Serbia, which on Thursday amended legislation meant to combat contagious diseases, authorities will fine anyone not wearing a face mask indoors or who fails to maintain social distancing indoors or outdoors. The 5,000 dinars ($50) fine for ordinary citizens is a hefty penalty in a country where the average monthly wage is $570.

Companies, restaurants and shops that fail to comply with sanitary rules imposed by the government, including keeping a distance between employees or customers and the wearing of face masks, could face fines of 50,000-300,000 dinars. Serbia did not impose restrictions such as curfews and travel bans.

The former Yugoslav republic, with a population of around 7 million, has recorded 77,264 cases of COVID-19 and 972 deaths during the pandemic. The amended law also allows the health ministry to introduce mandatory vaccination of the entire population or specific groups.

($1 = 99.4300 Serbian dinars)

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Italy reports record 40,902 daily coronavirus cases, 550 deaths

Italy has registered a record 40,902 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday, up from 37,978 on Thursday. The ministry also reported 550 COVID-related deaths, down from 636 the day before.Infect...

Nepal's ex-election commissioner camps in Gorakhpur, hopes to find missing cat

Nepals former election commissioner Ila Sharma has announced a Rs 15,000 reward for anyone who helps find her missing cat, a bundle of joy with green eyes and a brown spot on the nose. Sharma, the wife of Indias former chief election commis...

Two Czech nationals caught leaving London for Dubai with cash-filled suitcases

Two Czech nationals caught at Londons Heathrow airport bound for Dubai with 1.2 million pounds 1.58 million in their suitcases have been charged with money laundering, the British government said on Friday.The pair, a man aged 37 and a woma...

Rugby-France v Fiji Autumn Nations Cup game called off

The Autumn Nations Cup game between France and Fiji on Sunday has been called off following positive coronavirus cases within the Fiji team, the French federation FFR said on Friday.The FFR said in a statement that the outcome of the game, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020