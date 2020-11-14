Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Secret Service officers sidelined by COVID-19

Dozens of U.S. Secret Service officers assigned to protect President Donald Trump have been sidelined by COVID-19, the Washington Post and New York Times reported on Friday as the coronavirus outbreak spread at the White House. Two U.S. government sources familiar with the situation confirmed to Reuters that Secret Service officers had tested positive for the virus but did not provide a specific number.

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2020 02:40 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 02:40 IST
U.S. Secret Service officers sidelined by COVID-19

Dozens of U.S. Secret Service officers assigned to protect President Donald Trump have been sidelined by COVID-19, the Washington Post and New York Times reported on Friday as the coronavirus outbreak spread at the White House.

Two U.S. government sources familiar with the situation confirmed to Reuters that Secret Service officers had tested positive for the virus but did not provide a specific number. One of the sources said a larger number of officers who had not tested positive had gone into quarantine as a protective measure. The Post did not say how many officers tested positive for the virus versus those who had to isolate because of close contact with an infected co-worker. It said about 10% of the core security team had been sidelined.

The New York Times reported that at least 30 uniformed Secret Service officers recently tested positive for the virus, and that around 60 were asked by the agency to quarantine themselves. Secret Service representatives declined to give a tally of officers affected. White House spokesman Judd Deere referred questions to the Secret Service, but told the Post separately that the administration took every case seriously.

The outbreak, which the Post said was at least partly linked to a series of Trump rallies before the Nov. 3 election, comes roughly a month after the president himself contracted COVID-19 and was flown to a U.S. military hospital for days of treatment. COVID-19 has also infected a number of other top officials in the White House, top administration officials and Cabinet members and Trump campaign aides. None has died.

First lady Melania Trump, Trump's youngest son Barron, top aide Hope Hicks, national security adviser Robert O'Brien and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany all previously tested positive. Others to have contracted the virus include U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and, according to a source familiar with the matter, Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has repeatedly criticized the White House and the president over their handling of the pandemic, told reporters the latest outbreak was further proof of "Trump's reckless campaign schedule."

TRENDING

Gmail users can now pin conversations in Google Chat

Entertainment News Round: Marvel's 'WandaVision' debut on Disney+ delayed until January; Opera singer serenades Paris in second lockdown and more

Israel must release former Gaza aid worker from prison: UN rights experts

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Canadians can save Christmas if COVID-19 contained now, Trudeau says

Canadians have time to tamp down the surging second wave of COVID-19 by Christmas if they act now, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday, as he urged provincial leaders for the second time this week to impose more health restrictions...

Dozens wounded in Peru as protesters and police clash amid political crisis

At least 27 people have been wounded in clashes between police and protestors as thousands of Peruvians took to the streets to demonstrate against the dismissal of President Martin Vizcarra, police and rights groups said on Friday. The unre...

People News Roundup: Four days of events planned to mark UK queen's 70 years on throne; Kylie tops chart in five decades

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Four days of events planned to mark UK queens 70 years on throneBritain will hold a blockbuster weekend of celebrations in the summer of 2022, featuring an extra days public holiday, to ...

Health News Roundup: Biden coronavirus advisers nix national U.S. lockdown; U.S. Secret Service officers sidelined by COVID-19 and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Fauci not advising Biden, sees no reason to quit Trump now Reuters interviewDr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said he has had no contact with President-elect Joe ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020