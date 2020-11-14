UP: 34 undertrial prisoners test COVID-19 positive in Mahoba jail

As many as 34 undertrial prisoners lodged in the Mahoba jail here have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Saturday

Mahoba's Chief Medical Officer Dr Manoj Kumar Sinha said two barracks of the jail have been transformed into Level-2 COVID hospital. "In the report obtained on Friday evening, 34 undertrial prisoners lodged in Mahoba jail have tested positive for COVID-19," he said

So far, nine COVID-19 patients have died in the district, the CMO said, adding that 1,094 patients have recovered from the disease and 135 patients are undergoing treatment.