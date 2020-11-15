Left Menu
Romania: 7 die in fire at COVID-19 intensive care unit

Romanian officials say seven people have died in a fire at a hospital intensive care ward where COVID-19 patients were receiving treatment.

Romanian officials say seven people have died in a fire at a hospital intensive care ward where COVID-19 patients were receiving treatment. The emergency services spokesperson for Romania's northern Neamt County, Irina Popa, said the fire on Saturday affected two rooms housing 16 ICU patients before it was put out. She says it is believed the people killed "were infected with COVID-19." and the fire was put out.

Popa says an eighth patient was in serious condition from the fire and a staff member received serious injuries. No other information is immediately available.

