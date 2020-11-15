Elon Musk says 'most likely' has a moderate case of COVID-19

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2020 07:10 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 07:10 IST
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Saturday he "most likely" has a moderate case of COVID-19, as he continued to question the accuracy of the tests.

"Am getting wildly different results from different labs, but most likely I have a moderate case of covid. My symptoms are that of a minor cold, which is no surprise, since a coronavirus is a type of cold," Musk wrote in a tweet. https://bit.ly/3kwNHbU He did not mention whether the results were from polymerase chain reaction tests, which are more accurate than rapid tests.

"A little up & down. Feels just like a regular cold, but more body achy & cloudy head than coughing/sneezing," he wrote in reply to a user asking about symptoms. https://bit.ly/3lwSRG9 Musk said on Thursday that rapid antigen test results from the same machine and the same test showed he tested positive twice and then negative twice all on the same day.

