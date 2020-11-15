Left Menu
Development News Edition

Senior Cong leader Ahmed Patel in ICU weeks after contracting COVID-19

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago, has now been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon for further treatment, his family said on Sunday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 15:34 IST
Senior Cong leader Ahmed Patel in ICU weeks after contracting COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago, has now been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon for further treatment, his family said on Sunday. Patel, 71, had announced on Twitter on October 1 that he had contracted coronavirus.

In a tweet on Sunday, Ahmed Patel's son Faisal said, "On behalf of his family, we would like to share that Shri Ahmed Patel had tested positive for Covid19 a few weeks ago. He has now been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon for further treatment." "His condition is stable and he continues to be under medical observation...We request you to pray for his speedy recovery," he said. Several Congress leaders wished a speedy recovery to Patel.

"Deeply concerned and praying for the good health of my friend and comrade Ahmed Patel. Please join us in praying for his early recovery," senior Congress leader Anand Sharma tweeted. Many Congress leaders, including Abhishek Singhvi and Tarun Gogoi, had also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier. Besides Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, several Union ministers had also been infected with the novel coronavirus earlier.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases and deaths rise sharply in France; UK reports 26,860 new COVID cases on Saturday, 462 deaths and more

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

UK and EU making some progress on post-Brexit trade deal -UK negotiator

Britain and the European Union have made some progress in their negotiations for a post-Brexit trade deal but might not succeed in getting an agreement, Britains top Brexit negotiator said as he headed into further talks on Sunday.There has...

Coal handling at Mormugao Port Trust to be reduced: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said the coal handling at the Mormugao Port Trust MPT would be reduced by more than 50 per cent by introducing alternative tourism projects including launching of a RORO Roll On Roll Off ferry serv...

UAE widens 'golden' visa to allow 10-year residency to some

The United Arab Emirates has approved granting golden visas allowing 10-year residency to certain professionals, specialised degree-holders and others, Dubais ruler said on Sunday. All holders of doctorate degrees, medical doctors and also ...

C'garh: Body of woman judge found hanging, suicide suspected

In a suspected suicide case, a 55-year-old woman district judge was found hanging at her official residence in Chhattisgarhs Mungeli district on Sunday, police said. Mungeli District and Sessions Judge Kanta Martin was found hanging from th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020