Washington state governor imposes sweeping restrictions amid COVID-19 surge

Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced sweeping new restrictions on gatherings and businesses on Sunday, including a ban on indoor service at restaurants and bars, to combat a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. The restrictions, most of which will take effect Monday at 11:59 p.m. and last for one month, come as the average daily tally for cases has doubled in the past two weeks, Inslee told a news conference.

The spike in cases "...means, unfortunately, the time has come to reinstate restrictions on activities statewide to preserve the public's well-being and to save lives," Inslee said. Indoor gatherings will be prohibited outside one's household and outdoor gatherings will be limited to five people. Religious services and in-store retail will be limited to 25% occupancy, Inslee said, while fitness gyms must halt indoor services, and youth and adult sports will be restricted to activities outdoors.