Left Menu
Development News Edition

Merkel, German states consider tougher COVID-measures -document

Germany's federal government and states are considering new COVID-19 measures to halt the rise in infections, such as dramatically reducing the number of people at household gatherings and compulsory mask wearing for school students. A draft document of the measures, seen by Reuters, also said people would be urged to abstain from private parties completely until Christmas.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2020 05:52 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 05:52 IST
Merkel, German states consider tougher COVID-measures -document

Germany's federal government and states are considering new COVID-19 measures to halt the rise in infections, such as dramatically reducing the number of people at household gatherings and compulsory mask wearing for school students.

A draft document of the measures, seen by Reuters, also said people would be urged to abstain from private parties completely until Christmas. Chancellor Angela Merkel and the heads of Germany's 16 states are expected meet on Monday.

Germany this month imposed a set of measures dubbed a "lockdown light" to rein in the second wave of the pandemic that the country is seeing in common with much of the rest of Europe. While bars and restaurants are closed, schools and shops so far remain open. As a result, numbers of new infections are no longer growing exponentially, but a decrease of infection numbers is not yet foreseeable, the document said.

"Further efforts are needed (...) We have four difficult winter months ahead of us before hopefully seasonal effects and the start of vaccinations will allow us to gradually overcome the pandemic", the document said. According to the proposals, which could still change pending the discussion between the federal and regional governments, private gatherings in public will only be possible of people from one household with two people from another household, compared to a maximum of 10 people from two households now.

Schools will see all students wearing masks, compared to some exceptions for elementary schools currently. All classes will be halved to allow more space between individual students. All people considered vulnerable will be eligible once a week for one heavy duty respirator mask, also known as FFP2.

On Nov. 23, Merkel and the regional state heads will meet again and possibly decide further measures, taking into account the development of infection numbers by then. Since the beginning of the pandemic 520,000 COVID-19 cases have been detected in Germany by the end of October, but numbers spiked by 50% to 780,000 cases in the first two weeks of November.

In the same period, the number of COVID-19-intensive care patients in German hospitals increased by 70%, leading to regional bottlenecks. Over the weekend, a slew of German policy makers warned against easing of current measures and warned of tough times ahead.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Iota grows to category 2 hurricane as it nears Central America

Iota has strengthened into a category 2 hurricane as it barrels toward Central America, a region still recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Eta, and experts predict this years unprecedented storm season will force more people to mig...

Merkel, German states consider tougher COVID-measures -document

Germanys federal government and states are considering new COVID-19 measures to halt the rise in infections, such as dramatically reducing the number of people at household gatherings and compulsory mask wearing for school students.A draft ...

Olympics-Bach kicks off Tokyo visit to build momentum towards rearranged Games

International Olympic Committee IOC President Thomas Bach is set to meet with organisers of the Tokyo Olympics on Monday as part of a two-day visit to Japan to demonstrate his commitment to holding the Games, despite the global pandemic. Th...

Mainland China reports 8 new COVID-19 cases vs 13 a day earlier

Mainland China reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 15, down from 13 a day earlier, the countrys health authority said on Monday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections. The numbe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020