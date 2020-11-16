Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-Bach confident of hosting spectators at Games after meeting Japan PM

International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach is "very, very confident" that spectators can attend next year's postponed Games, he said on Monday, after a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga where the two bumped fists in greeting. As president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Bach is visiting Japan for two days of meetings with Games organisers to discuss countermeasures against the coronavirus and other issues.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2020 09:16 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 09:16 IST
Olympics-Bach confident of hosting spectators at Games after meeting Japan PM

International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach is "very, very confident" that spectators can attend next year's postponed Games, he said on Monday, after a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga where the two bumped fists in greeting.

As president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Bach is visiting Japan for two days of meetings with Games organisers to discuss countermeasures against the coronavirus and other issues. The visit is his first to the Japanese capital since Bach and former prime minister Shinzo Abe decided in March to postpone the Games to 2021 because of virus riks.

Suga and Bach spoke through white surgical masks at Monday's meeting. Suga, who succeeded Abe in September, reiterated his commitment to hosting the Games, saying he looked forward to working closely with Bach and the IOC on the preparations. Later, Bach told reporters that game organisers in Japan and the IOC would contribute to hosting a safe event.

"This makes us also very, very confident that we can have spectators," he added. Later on Monday, Bach is set to award Abe the Olympic Order, the IOC's highest accolade. He will also visit the newly-built National Stadium and meet Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike.

Bach's key topics of discussion with organisers will include whether to allow spectators into venues, and how best to safely accommodate more than 11,000 athletes from across the world. His visit comes a week after Tokyo successfully hosted a one-off international gymnastics meet at which organisers tested a range of COVID-19 countermeasures.

News of a potentially successful vaccine from Pfizer Inc has boosted hopes for next year's staging of the Games, but Japanese public opinion remains mixed. Nearly 70 percent of respondents told a July poll by broadcaster NHK that the Games should be further postponed or cancelled.

In contrast, most Japanese firms want the Games to go ahead next summer, even though they admit their contribution to the economy would be limited. As many as 68% of large and medium-sized non-financial companies surveyed by Reuters from Oct. 26 to Nov. 4 believe the Games should go ahead, with three-quarters saying that spectator numbers should be restricted.

(Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Japan PM Suga says will work closely with IOC to host Tokyo Olympics; Poor start again costs McIlroy chance for major glory and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Roethlisberger shines as Steelers rout BengalsPittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger passed for a season-best 333 yards, including four touchdowns, as the Steelers remained undefeated ...

PM Modi greets nation on 'Bhai Dooj'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Bhai Dooj on Monday. The festival celebrates the bond between a brother and sister.Best wishes to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj, Modi tweeted. On Bhai Dooj,...

Body of missing 23-year-old girl found in UP's Basti

The body of a 23-year-old girl, who went missing last week, was found in Bastis Kalwar on Sunday, the police said. Basti Superintendent of Police SP Hemraj Meena said that the post-mortem report has not confirmed rape.Body of a 23-year-old ...

Zee Studios announce new film 'Om - The Battle Within' on Aditya Roy Kapur's birthday

Marking actor Aditya Roy Kapurs 35th birthday, Zee studios and film producers Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan on Monday announced a new film titled Om - The Battle Within starring him. The announcement was made on Zee Studios social media handle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020