Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* The new coronavirus was circulating in Italy since September 2019, a study showed, signalling that COVID-19 might have spread beyond China earlier than previously thought. AMERICAS * Brazil's health ministry said it had taken the system used to report COVID-19 case numbers and deaths offline in recent days to protect against a suspected cyber attack. * A member of the International Monetary Fund mission in Argentina has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the team to isolate and conduct next week's meetings online.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2020 10:21 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 09:47 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

The International Olympic Committee's chief said he was confident Tokyo could host spectators at the postponed Games, while two more U.S. states imposed new curbs on gatherings as the country's total COVID-19 cases crossed 11 million on Sunday.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* Germany's federal government and states are considering new measures to halt the rise in infections, such as dramatically reducing the number of people at household gatherings and compulsory mask wearing for school students. * Britain said on Monday it will open two new "mega" laboratories in early 2021 for carrying out COVID-19 tests, a day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson went into self-isolation after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

* Catholics held an open-air mass in the western French city of Nantes on Sunday to protest against COVID-19 restrictions, under which masses are banned in churches. * The new coronavirus was circulating in Italy since September 2019, a study showed, signalling that COVID-19 might have spread beyond China earlier than previously thought.

AMERICAS * Brazil's health ministry said it had taken the system used to report COVID-19 case numbers and deaths offline in recent days to protect against a suspected cyber attack.

* A member of the International Monetary Fund mission in Argentina has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the team to isolate and conduct next week's meetings online. ASIA-PACIFIC

* North Korea ordered tighter anti-virus measures on Monday, while South Korea reported more than 200 new coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day and is considering stricter curbs. * Tennis Australia will schedule all of its summer tournaments in the southern state of Victoria, while the country went back on an outbreak alert following 14 new cases in South Australia on Monday.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday declared "the general mobilisation of the nation and the government" to confront the third wave of the coronavirus.

* Algeria will reimpose restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19 from Nov. 17, including closing gyms, cultural centres, leisure venues and used car markets. * Istanbul's mayor called on Saturday for a lockdown of at least two weeks to contain an "out of control" rise in coronavirus cases.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Johnson & Johnson launched a new late-stage trial in Britain on Monday to test a two-dose regimen of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine among thousands of volunteers.

* A Hungarian village firm with five employees is making antibodies to detect the new coronavirus and its toxic byproducts for nearly the entire global drug industry. * Medical costs of German COVID-19 patients who have left hospitals are on average 50% higher than before they were admitted, data from a major insurer showed.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Asian stocks hit a record high on Monday as vaccine optimism and strong economic data from China and Japan outshone worries about rising coronavirus cases.

* Japan's economy grew at the fastest pace on record in the third quarter, rebounding sharply from its biggest postwar slump, as improved exports and consumption showed the country is recovering from damage caused by the pandemic. * China's industrial output rose at a faster-than-expected pace in October, while retail sales continued to recover albeit at a slower-than-forecast pace as the world's second-largest economy emerged from its COVID-19 slump.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Japan PM Suga says will work closely with IOC to host Tokyo Olympics; Poor start again costs McIlroy chance for major glory and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Roethlisberger shines as Steelers rout BengalsPittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger passed for a season-best 333 yards, including four touchdowns, as the Steelers remained undefeated ...

PM Modi greets nation on 'Bhai Dooj'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Bhai Dooj on Monday. The festival celebrates the bond between a brother and sister.Best wishes to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj, Modi tweeted. On Bhai Dooj,...

Body of missing 23-year-old girl found in UP's Basti

The body of a 23-year-old girl, who went missing last week, was found in Bastis Kalwar on Sunday, the police said. Basti Superintendent of Police SP Hemraj Meena said that the post-mortem report has not confirmed rape.Body of a 23-year-old ...

Zee Studios announce new film 'Om - The Battle Within' on Aditya Roy Kapur's birthday

Marking actor Aditya Roy Kapurs 35th birthday, Zee studios and film producers Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan on Monday announced a new film titled Om - The Battle Within starring him. The announcement was made on Zee Studios social media handle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020