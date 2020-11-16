Left Menu
Development News Edition

Go (over) easy on the eggs: 'Egg-cess' consumption linked to diabetes

New research from the University of South Australia shows that excess egg consumption can increase your risk of diabetes.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-11-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 12:21 IST
Go (over) easy on the eggs: 'Egg-cess' consumption linked to diabetes
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

New research from the University of South Australia shows that excess egg consumption can increase your risk of diabetes. Conducted in partnership with the China Medical University, and Qatar University, the longitudinal study (1991 to 2009) is the first to assess egg consumption in a large sample of Chinese adults.

It found that people who regularly consumed one or more eggs per day (equivalent to 50 grams) increased their risk of diabetes by 60 per cent. With the prevalence of diabetes in China now exceeding 11 per cent - above that of the global average of 8.5 per cent - diabetes has become a serious public health concern.

The economic impact of diabetes is also significant, accounting for 10 per cent of global health expenditure (USD $760 billion). In China, diabetes-related costs have exceeded USD USD109 billion. Epidemiologist and public health expert, UniSA's Dr Ming Li, says the rise of diabetes is a growing concern, especially in China where changes to the traditional Chinese diet are impacting health.

"Diet is a known and modifiable factor that contributes to the onset of Type 2 diabetes, so understanding the range of dietary factors that might impact the growing prevalence of the disease is important. Over the past few decades China has undergone a substantial nutritional transition that's seen many people move away from a traditional diet comprising grains and vegetables, to a more processed diet that includes greater amounts of meat, snacks and energy-dense food," Dr Li said. "At the same time, egg consumption has also been steadily increasing; from 1991 to 2009, the number of people eating eggs in China nearly doubled. While the association between eating eggs and diabetes is often debated, this study has aimed to assess people's long-term egg consumption of eggs and their risk of developing diabetes, as determined by fasting blood glucose," added Dr Li.

"What we discovered was that higher long-term egg consumption (greater than 38 grams per day) increased the risk of diabetes among Chinese adults by approximately 25 per cent. "Furthermore, adults who regularly ate a lot of eggs (over 50 grams, or equivalent to one egg, per day) had an increased risk of diabetes by 60 per cent."

The effect was also more pronounced in women than in men. Dr Li says that while these results suggest that higher egg consumption is positively associated with the risk of diabetes in Chinese adults, more research is needed to explore causal relationships.

"To beat diabetes, a multi-faceted approach is needed that not only encompasses research, but also a clear set of guidelines to help inform and guide the public. This study is one step towards that long-term goal."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Ben Platt had COVID-19 in March

Film and stage actor Ben Platt has revealed that he contracted coronavirus early this year in March and is doing well now. The Tony Award winner made the news public in response to a tweet by graphic designer Ced Funches, who asked Do you p...

UK PM Johnson says he is well and will govern by Zoom after COVID-19 contact

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was perfectly well after coming into contact with someone with COVID-19 and will drive the government forward via Zoom while he self-isolates for two weeks in Downing Street.Johnsons latest brush...

Paris politician Pecresse wants some shops to reopen for Nov. 27 "Black Friday"

The politician in charge of the greater Paris region said on Monday that the French government should allow some shops to reopen in time for the Nov. 27 Black Friday sales shopping day. They need to be able to open from November 27 onwards,...

The cop, crime, underworld, and the city of Mumbai, Mum Bhai makes for a hugely kickass watch!

Muje kya pata tha ke iss gandagi ko saaf karte karte mein khud ganda ho jayega. If there was ever a line that could perfectly describe the turmoil that Mumbais top encounter specialist Bhaskar Shetty with 83 encounters faced at his job, wel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020