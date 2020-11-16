HIGHLIGHTS
DEL9 PM-HP-ACCIDENT Modi expresses grief over death of 7 people in Himachal accident New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his grief over the loss of lives in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2020 12:38 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 12:38 IST
Following are the top stories at 12:30 pm: NATION: DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES India records 30,548 fresh COVID-19 cases, 435 deaths New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 88,45,127 with 30,548 infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 82,49,579, according to data updated by the Union health ministry on Monday. DEL9 PM-HP-ACCIDENT Modi expresses grief over death of 7 people in Himachal accident New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his grief over the loss of lives in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members. BOM1 MH-UNLOCK-RELIGIOUS PLACES Places of worship reopen in Maha; devotees visit temples Mumbai: Places of religious worship in Maharashtra, which were shut since the imposition of COVID-19 lockdown in March, reopened on Monday with devotees visiting some of the prominent temples and shrines in the state.
MDS3 KL-SABARIMALA Adhering to COVID-19 protocols, devotees trek Sabarimala, pray at Lord Ayyappa temple Sabarimala (Ker): Wearing masks and strictly adhering to COVID-19 protocols, devotees of Lord Ayyappa trekked the holy hill Sabarimala and offered prayers at the temple here as the shrine opened for the annual two-month-long Mandala-Makaravilakku season on Monday morning. LEGAL: LGD2 SC-AP CM SC judge U U Lalit recuses himself from hearing pleas against AP CM New Delhi: Supreme Court judge U U Lalit on Monday recused himself from hearing pleas seeking action against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy for levelling allegations against the judiciary.
FOREIGN: FGN14 VIRUS-UK-2NDLD JOHNSON UK PM Johnson self-isolating after MP tests positive for COVID-19 London: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after meeting a Member of Parliament on Thursday who later tested positive for COVID-19..
