Malaysia's Top Glove workers under stricter lockdown as COVID-19 cases climb - govt

There were 215 cases of coronavirus infections recorded in the area as at Sunday. Top Glove, the world's largest medical glove manufacturer, is also required to screen all workers at the affected factory and all dormitories for workers at that factory, the minister said.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 16-11-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 16:37 IST
Representative picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

The Malaysian government tightened movement curbs in an area Top Glove Corp Bhd worker dormitories are located, to enable targeted coronavirus screenings on workers and residents, as infections rise, the security ministry said on Monday. The curbs, in effect from Tuesday until the end of the month, will affect 13,190 workers and close to 1,200 residents, Senior Minister of Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said at a media conference.

"(This enforcement) will allow the Health Ministry to continue targeted screenings on workers and residents in the area," he said. There were 215 cases of coronavirus infections recorded in the area as at Sunday.

Top Glove, the world's largest medical glove manufacturer, is also required to screen all workers at the affected factory and all dormitories for workers at that factory, the minister said. Top Glove did not respond to a request for comment on the restrictions.

It first confirmed 17 employees tested positive for the virus almost two weeks ago out of a total 21,000 staff, saying that there was no impact on operations.

