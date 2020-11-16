Haryana Governor tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to hospital
Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali in Punjab. The 81-year-old Governor is currently admitted in the ICU, hospital sources told PTI. "His condition is stable," a hospital official said.PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-11-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 16:38 IST
Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali in Punjab. The 81-year-old Governor is currently admitted in the ICU, hospital sources told PTI.
"His condition is stable," a hospital official said. Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar in a tweet wished Arya a speedy recovery.
Earlier, CM Khattar, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, some of their ministerial colleagues, Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta had contracted the infection and subsequently recovered from it..
- READ MORE ON:
- Satyadeo Narain Arya
- Arya
- Gian Chand Gupta
- L Khattar
- Dushyant Chautala
- CM Khattar
- M
ALSO READ
Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty, Anushka Sharma extend birthday greetings to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Haryana: Missing girl's body found in field in Jhajjar
Haryana govt mulling law against 'love jihad': Anil Vij
Haryana CM inaugurates Bharatnet broadband service in over 300 village panchayats
Haryana emerging as 'sports hub', says Khattar on 'Haryana Day'