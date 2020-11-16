Left Menu
Bhai Dooj: Coronavirus curbs keep sisters away from brothers lodged in UP jails

Jail Superintendent Rakesh Sharma said, "Sisters of the inmates, who had come to meet their brothers on Bhai Dooj, were not allowed to enter the premises due to COVID-19.

16-11-2020
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Women were disappointed on Bhai Dooj as they were not allowed to meet their brothers lodged in the UP's Jalaun jail where 62 inmates have contracted coronavirus in recent days

Similar scenes were witnessed in the state's Shahjahanpur jail due to the precautions taken in the wake of the COVID outbreak. Jalaun Jail Superintendent Sitaram Sharma said due to coronavirus cases in the jail, they had told the inmates' relatives before Diwali that if they wanted to send any item to their brothers or kin, then they would have to inform them

He said on Monday some women came to the jail to meet their brothers. "They should not have come as they were informed well in advance," Sharma said. Jalaun Chief Medical officer Dr Alpana Bacariya told PTI that 62 inmates of the jail tested positive for coronavirus in the past some days. Meanwhile in Shahjahanpur, women were stopped at the entrance of the jail. Jail Superintendent Rakesh Sharma said, "Sisters of the inmates, who had come to meet their brothers on Bhai Dooj, were not allowed to enter the premises due to COVID-19. Packed items were sent to the inmates while there was a ban on open sweets." He said a telecom facility was made available at the entrance so that the woman could speak to their brothers.

