Sweden limits public gatherings to eight people to fight pandemic
Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 16-11-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 19:16 IST
Adherence to the Swedish coronavirus recommendations has come down since the spring and public gatherings will be limited to eight people, down from a previous upper limit of 300, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Monday. "This is the new norm for the entire society," Lofven told a news conference. "Don't go to gyms, don't go to libraries, don't host dinners. Cancel."
Sweden has drawn international attention for its unorthodox response to the pandemic, shunning lockdowns and instead relying on voluntary measures. Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours but somewhat lower than some larger European countries such as Spain.
