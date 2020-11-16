Health of Ram temple trust chief improving, says hospital
The condition of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, who was admitted to a hospital here, is improving, a health bulletin said on Monday. Das was admitted to the Medanta hospital for thromboembolism. On November 9, the seer was taken to the government-run Shriram Hospital in Ayodhya after he complained of breathlessness, but doctors had referred him to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow as his condition was "serious". "In past few days his health has improved. He is still under supervision of critical care experts," the health bulletin said.
