WRAPUP 5-Biden to spotlight economy, welcomes COVID-19 vaccine progress

Biden said Moderna Inc's announcement that its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was 94.5% effective based on interim data from a late-stage trial provided fresh hope for beating the novel coronavirus. His scientific advisers will meet starting this week with pharmaceutical companies developing vaccines to prevent COVID-19, according to a top Biden aide, in preparation for the logistical challenges of widespread vaccination after the Democrat takes office on Jan. 20.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-11-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 21:17 IST

US President-elect Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI

Buoyed by news of progress in COVID-19 vaccine development, President-elect Joe Biden planned a speech on Monday on reviving the pandemic-battered U.S. economy, while outgoing President Donald Trump again refused to accept his election loss. With U.S. COVID-19 cases surging as he prepares to take office, Biden was due to receive a briefing and give a speech in his home state of Delaware on rebuilding an economy that has suffered millions of job losses during a pandemic that has killed more than 246,000 people in the United States.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were due to speak at 1:45 pm ET (1845 GMT). Biden said Moderna Inc's announcement that its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was 94.5% effective based on interim data from a late-stage trial provided fresh hope for beating the novel coronavirus.

His scientific advisers will meet starting this week with pharmaceutical companies developing vaccines to prevent COVID-19, according to a top Biden aide, in preparation for the logistical challenges of widespread vaccination after the Democrat takes office on Jan. 20. Trump briefly appeared to acknowledge defeat on Sunday only to backtrack, saying on Twitter that he concedes "nothing" and repeating his unfounded accusations of voter fraud.

The Republican president later promised on Twitter to file "big cases showing the unconstitutionality of the 2020 Election," even though he has made no headway with his legal challenges in multiple states so far. "I won the Election!" Trump wrote on Monday on Twitter, again falsely claiming victory. Twitter posted a disclaimer saying, "Official sources called this election differently."

Election officials from both parties have said there is no evidence of major irregularities. Federal election security officials have decried "unfounded claims" and expressed "utmost confidence" in the integrity of the election, according to a statement last week by the lead U.S. cybersecurity agency. COVID-19 VACCINE

The Trump administration - specifically a federal agency called the General Services Administration headed by a Trump appointee - has yet to recognize Biden as president-elect, preventing his team from gaining access to the government office space and funding normally provided to an incoming administration. Biden's top advisers said Trump's refusal to begin a transition could jeopardize the battle against the pandemic and inhibit vaccine distribution planning.

The number of U.S. coronavirus cases passed 11 million on Sunday, up a million in a week and the fastest increase since the pandemic began. Biden has promised to make the public health crisis a top priority as president. Ron Klain, Biden's choice for White House chief of staff, said the former vice president's scientific advisers will meet with pharmaceutical companies with an eye toward vaccine rollout.

Pfizer Inc said last week its vaccine candidate had proved more than 90% effective in initial trials, giving hope that widespread vaccination in the coming months could help get the pandemic under control. Moderna was part of the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed program aimed at expediting COVID-19 vaccine development. Unlike Pfizer's vaccine, Moderna's shot can be stored at normal fridge temperatures, which should make it easier to distribute.

"Today's news of a second vaccine is further reason to feel hopeful. What was true with the first vaccine remains true with the second: we are still months away. Until then, Americans need to continue to practice social-distancing and mask-wearing to get the virus under control," Biden wrote on Twitter. Other companies and groups also are in advanced stages of developing promising vaccines.

LEGAL SETBACK In another blow to Trump's legal strategy, his campaign on Sunday dropped a major part of a lawsuit it had brought seeking to prevent Pennsylvania from certifying its results, narrowing the case to an issue affecting a small number of ballots. Biden won the state by more than 68,000 votes.

Biden beat Trump in the Nov. 3 election by the same 306-232 margin in the state-by-state Electoral College that Trump proclaimed a "landslide" when he defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016. The former vice president also won the national popular vote by at least 5.5 million votes, or 3.6 percentage points, with ballots still being counted. Former President Barack Obama, a Democrat who campaigned on behalf of his former vice president against Trump, said it was past time for the Republican incumbent to concede. Obama also criticized Republicans who also refuse to accept Biden's victory.

"When your time is up, then it is your job to put the country first and think beyond your own ego," Obama told CBS's "60 Minutes" in an interview broadcast on Sunday. "I'm more troubled by the fact that other Republican officials who clearly know better are going along with this," Obama added.

