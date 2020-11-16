Left Menu
Mizoram reports fifth COVID-19 death

Rengchhuana, a resident of Seling village in Saitual district, was undergoing treatment at the ZMC after being diagnosed with COVID-19, said Pachuau Lalmalsawma, the state nodal officer of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP). He died in the afternoon.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 16-11-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 22:32 IST
Mizoram's COVID-19 death toll reached five on Monday as a 79-year-old man succumbed to coronavirus infection at the Zoram Medical College (ZMC), an official said. Rengchhuana, a resident of Seling village in Saitual district, was undergoing treatment at the ZMC after being diagnosed with COVID-19, said Pachuau Lalmalsawma, the state nodal officer of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP).

He died in the afternoon. Pachuau, who is also the state Health Department spokesperson on COVID-19, said Rengchhuana also had hypertension and diabetes.

His body was sent to his native village in the evening, he said. This is the second COVID-19 death in the state in the last 39 hours.

On Saturday night, K Lalnuntluanga, a resident of Aizawl's Durtlang, died of the disease at ZMC. Mizoram reported its first COVID-19 death on October 28.

The virus has so far claimed at least five lives, four of them belonged to the Aizawl district. Meanwhile, state health minister R Lalthangliana condoled the new death.

The Northeastern state on Monday reported three new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 3,396. There are 510 active cases in the state, while 2,881 people have recovered.

