Left Menu
Development News Edition

India in dialogue with Moderna, other biotech firms over progress in COVID vaccine development: Sources

Moderna on Monday said the independent National Institutes of Health-appointed Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) for the Phase 3 study of mRNA-1273, its vaccine candidate against COVID-19, found the vaccine to have an efficacy of 94.5 percent. "We are in dialogue not only with Moderna, but also with Pfizer, Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila over the progress of the clinical trials of each of the vaccine candidates and where their vaccines stand in terms safety, immunogenicity and efficacy, and regulatory approvals," a source said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 22:41 IST
India in dialogue with Moderna, other biotech firms over progress in COVID vaccine development: Sources

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) India is in dialogue with the US-based biotech giant Moderna over the progress in the clinical trials of its coronavirus vaccine candidate, which the firm said has shown 94.5 percent efficacy, official sources said on Monday. Moderna on Monday said the independent National Institutes of Health-appointed Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) for the Phase 3 study of mRNA-1273, its vaccine candidate against COVID-19, found the vaccine to have an efficacy of 94.5 percent.

"We are in dialogue not only with Moderna, but also with Pfizer, Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila over the progress of the clinical trials of each of the vaccine candidates and where their vaccines stand in terms safety, immunogenicity and efficacy, and regulatory approvals," a source said. According to the New Drugs and Cosmetics Rules 2019, any new drug or vaccine which has been tested and got regulatory approval outside India, will have to undergo bridging phase 2 and 3 clinical studies for its secure regulatory approval here.

"As per law, the CDSCO, under the New Drugs and Cosmetics Rule 2019, can omit, relax or abbreviate the regulatory requirement or conditions of submitting pharmaceutical and clinical data of a vaccine candidate in Indian population in case of any emergency or pandemic like situation," the source said. Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna's announcement comes just a week after Pfizer and Biontech said their COVID-19 vaccine candidate was found to be more than 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in participants.

“This is a pivotal moment in the development of our COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Since early January, we have chased this virus with the intent to protect as many people around the world as possible," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. "This positive interim analysis from our Phase 3 study has given us the first clinical validation that our vaccine can prevent COVID-19 disease, including severe disease,” he said.

Based on these interim safety and efficacy data, Moderna intends to submit for an Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the coming weeks and anticipates having the EUA informed by the final safety and efficacy data (with a median duration of at least 2 months). Moderna also plans to submit applications for authorisations to global regulatory agencies.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Djokovic says not sure ATP Cup is happening

World number one Novak Djokovic says he still does not know whether the ATP Cup will take place in Australia in January.Djokovic led Serbia to the title in the first edition of the 24-nation tournament this year before going on to win the A...

Soccer-Defiant Dalic dares Croatian FA to sack him

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic has challenged the Balkan nations football association to find a worthy replacement after their poor Nations League run left them staring at relegation to the Nations League second tier. The Croatians face Europea...

WRAPUP 7-Biden talks with U.S. corporate leaders, calls for cooperation on recovery

Adds Biden remarks with CEOs By Trevor Hunnicutt and Doina ChiacuWILMINGTON, Del.WASHINGTON, Nov 16 Reuters - P resident-elect Joe Biden consulted the CEOs of top U.S. companies and labor leaders on Monday before a planned speech on fixing ...

UK orders 5 million doses of Moderna vaccine, eyes spring arrival

Britain has secured 5 million doses of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna Inc after it reported positive trial results, health minister Matt Hancock said on Monday, with the earliest doses expected for delivery in spring....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020