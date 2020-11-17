UK plans temporary aid cut to pay for coronavirus crisis - The Times

UK plans temporary aid cut to pay for coronavirus crisis - The TimesReuters | Updated: 17-11-2020 05:05 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 05:05 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering a temporary cut to the aid spending to help the country's Covid-ravaged public finances, The Times reported.
Ministers have drawn up plans to reduce the proportion of Britain's gross national income spent on aid from 0.7% to 0.5%, saving billions, the report published in the newspaper said. Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is pushing for the cut to be announced in next week's comprehensive spending review, the report said, adding Johnson insisted that the spending should return to the 0.7% total as soon as 2022.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab opposed the move amid concerns about the impact on Britain's global standing, according to the report.
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Dominic Raab
- British
- Johnson
- Rishi Sunak
ALSO READ
UK foreign minister Dominic Raab in quarantine after COVID-19 contact
I feel great, says UK PM Boris Johnson as he remains in COVID-19 self-isolation
Boris Johnson pays tribute to British Indian Army of Second World War
Boris Johnson admits US-UK trade deal won’t be a ‘pushover’ under Biden
Boris Johnson, Joe Biden pledge to work together closely in 1st phone call