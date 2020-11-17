88 more patients recover from COVID-19 in Arunachal, fresh cases at 56

COVID-19 recoveries in Arunachal Pradesh continued to surpass fresh cases with 88 more patients being cured of the disease, a health official said on Tuesday. The state registered 56 new coronavirus cases, including nine security personnel and a healthcare worker, pushing the tally to 15,868, he said.

A total of 14,588 people have been discharged from hospitals, implying a recovery rate of 91.93 per cent, while the death ratio stands at 0.30 per cent, State Surveillance Officer (SSO), Lobsang Jampa said. Arunachal Pradesh now has 1,232 active cases, and 48 people have so far succumbed to the virus.

Four Army personnel, four Assam Rifles jawans and one Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) constable were among the fresh cases, Jampa said. Barring 13, all the patients are asymptomatic and have been shifted to Covid Care Centres, he said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 776, followed by West Kameng (79), East Siang (61) and Shi-Yomi (54), the official said. The state has thus far tested 3,43,791 samples, including 1,341 on Monday.