Left Menu
Development News Edition

88 more patients recover from COVID-19 in Arunachal, fresh cases at 56

COVID-19 recoveries in Arunachal Pradesh continued to surpass fresh cases with 88 more patients being cured of the disease, a health official said on Tuesday. Arunachal Pradesh now has 1,232 active cases, and 48 people have so far succumbed to the virus. Four Army personnel, four Assam Rifles jawans and one Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) constable were among the fresh cases, Jampa said.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 17-11-2020 12:45 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 12:32 IST
88 more patients recover from COVID-19 in Arunachal, fresh cases at 56
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

COVID-19 recoveries in Arunachal Pradesh continued to surpass fresh cases with 88 more patients being cured of the disease, a health official said on Tuesday. The state registered 56 new coronavirus cases, including nine security personnel and a healthcare worker, pushing the tally to 15,868, he said.

A total of 14,588 people have been discharged from hospitals, implying a recovery rate of 91.93 per cent, while the death ratio stands at 0.30 per cent, State Surveillance Officer (SSO), Lobsang Jampa said. Arunachal Pradesh now has 1,232 active cases, and 48 people have so far succumbed to the virus.

Four Army personnel, four Assam Rifles jawans and one Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) constable were among the fresh cases, Jampa said. Barring 13, all the patients are asymptomatic and have been shifted to Covid Care Centres, he said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 776, followed by West Kameng (79), East Siang (61) and Shi-Yomi (54), the official said. The state has thus far tested 3,43,791 samples, including 1,341 on Monday.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

India's First Kids Fintech App - 'Birdfin' that Enables Financial and Life Skills Learning

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India NewsVoir Financial learning can be boring, and at times, complicated for youngsters. Whether it is teaching the value of hard work, earning, or investing, it is still imperative that these habits are inculcated i...

Kerala police's mass cleanliness drive gets underway in Sabarimala

The latest edition of the Punyam Poonkavanam, the mass cleanliness drive implemented by the Kerala police in Sabarimala during the annual pilgrimage season, has got underway as the Lord Ayyappa temple opened for the two-months-long Mandala-...

Digital divide between ‘have devices’ and ‘have not’ deepens – and so does student despair

One smartphone, three siblings equals zero online classes. The stark equation by Mohit Ahirwar, the son of a labourer, explains not just his own learning predicament but that of millions of students on the other side of the digital divide. ...

Bengaluru violence: Cong MLA reacts to party leader's arrest, says 'those who committed mistakes should be punished'

After Congress leader Mayor Sampath Raj was arrested in connection with the Bengaluru violence, party MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy, whose house was attacked during the incident on Tuesday said that those who committed mistakes should be puni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020