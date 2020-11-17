Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Daily recoveries continue to exceed daily cases in India

The total recovered cases has surged to 82,90,370 pushing the national recovery rate  to 93.42 per cent as on date. The ministry said 72.87 per cent of the recovered cases reported in a span of 24 hours are from ten states and UTs. Kerala saw the greatest number of recoveries as 6,567 confirmed cases tested negative.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 14:32 IST
COVID-19: Daily recoveries continue to exceed daily cases in India
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India has seen less than 50,000 daily new cases of COVID-19 for the past ten days, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. The country has so far conducted over 12.65 crore tests for detection of COVID-19 which has led to bringing down the cumulative positivity to 7.01 per cent, it highlighted. The trend of new daily recoveries exceeding the daily new cases continues with 40,791 cases recovering in a span of 24 hours against just 29,163 newly detected cases. The active caseload which now stands at 4,53,401 comprises just 5.11% of all cumulative cases.

"India has been recording around 30,000 daily new cases of COVID-19 for the last two consecutive days. The country has also seen less than 50,000 daily new cases being registered continuously for the past ten days. "While this signifies the wide adoption of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour among the population, it also assumes significance in view of the high number of daily cases being continuously reported in many countries in Europe and America," the ministry said. The total recovered cases has surged to 82,90,370 pushing the national recovery rate to 93.42 per cent as on date.

The ministry said 72.87 per cent of the recovered cases reported in a span of 24 hours are from ten states and UTs. Kerala saw the greatest number of recoveries as 6,567 confirmed cases tested negative. West Bengal registered 4,376 daily recoveries while Delhi reported another 3,560 of them.

Also, 75.14 per cent of the new cases have been reported from ten states and UTs Delhi, which saw a surge in new cases over the last few days, reported only 3,797 new cases yesterday, followed by West Bengal which reported 3,012 new cases. Kerala recorded 2,710 new cases. The ministry said 78.40 per cent of the 449 new deaths are concentrated in ten states and UTs.

More than a fifth, 22.76 per cent of the new fatalities reported are from Delhi which reported 99 deaths. Maharashtra reported 60 fatalities, followed by West Bengal (53). India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 88,74,290 with 29,163 infections being reported in a day while the death toll climbed to 1,30,519 with 449 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. PTI PLB DV DV.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Danish government gets majority to back plan to cull minks

The Danish government said Tuesday that there was now a parliamentary majority behind a decision to cull the countrys 15 million minks over concerns about a mutated version of the virus that has spread among the animals. The government had ...

Crop insurance: Agri ministry seeks DGCA nod for taking drone-based crop images in 100 districts

The agriculture ministry has sought civil aviation regulator DGCAs nod for allowing shortlisted private agencies operate drones to capture images of rice fields in 100 districts to assess crop yields at gram panchayat level under the Pradha...

Pak's extremist religious group lifts partial siege to Islamabad after talks with govt

Hundreds of activists of an extremist religious group in Pakistan have ended their protest after a senior minister convinced them, two days after they laid a partial siege to the national capital to denounce the publication of blasphemous c...

Online festive shopping increases chances of cybercrime: McAfee's India survey

Despite various cyber threats, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic propelled more people to opt for online shopping with 68.1 per cent Indians confirming an increase in their online shopping activity this year, revealed the latest McAfee report o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020