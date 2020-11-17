Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj: Ahmedabad's COVID-19 count goes up by 234; four more die

With the addition of 234 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in Gujarat, the tally in Ahmedabad district reached 45,802 on Tuesday, an official from the state health department said. In isolation wards, 771 beds are occupied and 104 available. Government hospitals have also seen an influx of patients over the last few days due to the rise in cases in the district, officials said..

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-11-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 20:38 IST
Guj: Ahmedabad's COVID-19 count goes up by 234; four more die

With the addition of 234 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in Gujarat, the tally in Ahmedabad district reached 45,802 on Tuesday, an official from the state health department said. At least 217 patients were discharged from various hospitals during the day, while four died of the infection, the official said.

The latest casualties have taken the toll in the district to 1,939 and the count of recoveries rose to 40,503, he said. Of the new infections, Ahmedabad city accounted for 218 cases and 16 were detected in rural areas.

In case of recoveries, the city and rural parts reported 203 and 14 such cases, respectively, it was stated. According to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, the city's north-west zone has 478 active cases, the highest in the city, followed by the west zone with 472, south-west zone with 442 and south zone with 425 cases.

Of the seven zones, the central zone has the lowest number of active cases at 280, the AMC said. Bed occupancy in private hospitals in Ahmedabad was at 90.6 per cent, the Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association said.

For critical COVID-19 patients, only 28 beds in ICUs with a ventilator facility are available and 338 occupied, it was stated. In isolation wards, 771 beds are occupied and 104 available.

Government hospitals have also seen an influx of patients over the last few days due to the rise in cases in the district, officials said..

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-FIFA Club World Cup to be held in Qatar in February

The FIFA Club World Cup, originally planned for December, will now be held from Feb. 1 to Feb. 11 in Doha, Qatar, organisers FIFA said on Tuesday.The tournament brings together the six continental champions from across the world, with Europ...

‘Full scale’ humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ethiopia’s Tigray: UNHCR

More than 27,000 have now crossed into Sudan through crossing points in Kassala and Gedaref states, as well as a new location further south at Aderafi, where Ethiopian refugees started crossing over the weekend, according to UNHCR.The scale...

Subordinate courts can proceed with matter on absence of advocate/litigant: HC

The Delhi High Court Tuesday modified its earlier direction and made it clear that from now if an advocate or litigant stays away from the virtual proceedings after being intimated about the case, the concerned subordinate court can proceed...

Haryana: Hooda, Selja demand compensation for crop damage by hailstorm

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state Congress president Kumari Selja on Tuesday demanded compensation for farmers in the state who suffered losses due to hailstorm two days ago. Hooda, who is the leader of the op...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020