Brazil to purchase Pfizer vaccine after trials conclude, registration with health authority

Brazil to purchase Pfizer vaccine after trials conclude, registration with health authorityReuters | Updated: 18-11-2020 04:22 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 04:22 IST
Brazil's Health Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that the country would purchase the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine after it is proven safe in clinical trials and registered with the domestic health regulator.
The statement followed a meeting between Brazil health officials and Pfizer. The pharmaceutical company said last week that the vaccine being developed in partnership with BioNTech was more than 90% effective, citing preliminary data.