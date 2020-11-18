Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indiscriminate use of convalescent plasma therapy in COVID patients not advisable: ICMR

Benefits of CPT in improving clinical outcomes, reducing severity of disease, duration of hospitalisation and mortality in COVID-19 patients are dependent on the concentration of specific antibodies in convalescent plasma that could neutralise the effects of SARS-CoV-2.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 14:56 IST
Indiscriminate use of convalescent plasma therapy in COVID patients not advisable: ICMR
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The country's apex health research body, ICMR, has issued an advisory stating that indiscriminate use of convalescent plasma therapy (CPT) in coronavirus infected patients is not advisable. The COVID-19 caseload in India has mounted to over 89 lakh.

In an "Evidence Based Advisory to address Inappropriate Use of Convalescent Plasma in COVID-19 Patients", the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that a potential donor for convalescent plasma should have sufficient concentration of antibody working against COVID-19. Benefits of CPT in improving clinical outcomes, reducing severity of disease, duration of hospitalisation and mortality in COVID-19 patients are dependent on the concentration of specific antibodies in convalescent plasma that could neutralise the effects of SARS-CoV-2. CPT or passive immunotherapy has been tried in the past for treatment of viral infections like H1N1, Ebola and SARS-CoV-1 etc. The ICMR recently conducted an open label phase II multicentre randomised controlled trial in India across 39 public and private hospitals on use of convalescent plasma in the management of cases with moderate COVID-19 disease (PLACID Trial). It was concluded that CPT did not lead to reduction in progression to severe COVID-19 or all-cause mortality in the group that received CPT as compared to the group that did not receive the therapy "PLACID is the world's largest pragmatic trial on CPT conducted in 464 moderately ill laboratory confirmed COVID-19 affected adults in real world setting wherein no benefit of use of CPT could be established," the ICMR said.

Similar studies conducted in China and the Netherlands have also documented no significant benefit of CPT in improving the clinical outcomes of hospitalised COVID-19 patients, the advisory stated. "Indiscriminate use of CPT is not advisable. It is speculated that convalescent plasma having low concentration of specific antibody against SARS-CoV-2 may be less beneficial for treating COVID-19 patients as compared to plasma with high concentration of such antibodies. "This advisory, therefore, embraces the principle that a potential donor for convalescent plasma should have sufficient concentration of antibody working against COVID-19," the advisory stated.

CPT should only be used, as advised by the ICMR for management of COVID-19 when specific criteria as mentioned are met, it stated. According to the advisory a potential donor of CPT can be a male or female, who has never been pregnant, in the age group of 18-65 years who after 14 days of symptom resolution (testing negative for COVID-19 is not necessary) can donate plasma.

Screening should be done to rule out ABO incompatibility and blood borne pathogens such as - HIV, HBV and HCV etc and the required concentration - of IgG antibody against COVID-19 Titre of 1:640 (ELISA) and Neutralising Antibody Titres of 1:80 should be checked. For the potential recipient, ICMR said that donor can be in the early stage of COVID-19 and the therapy should be administered between 3 and 7 days from onset of symptoms, but not later than 10 days. There should be no IgG antibody against COVID-19 by appropriate test and informed consent has to be taken.

The advisory highlighted that presence of antibody against COVID-19 in a potential recipient makes transfusing convalescent plasma a futile intervention.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Nalco's board approves interim dividend of Rs 0.50 per share for ongoing fiscal

National Aluminium Co Ltd Nalco on Wednesday said its board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 0.50 per share on the paid-up equity share capital of Rs 932.81 crore for the current financial year. The approval was given during the board...

Eightfold increase in tobacco smuggling during June-Oct 20 : FICCI CASCADE

India continues to be a target for tobacco smugglers in spite of several restrictions with an almost eightfold increase in the illegal activity, according to industry chamber FICCIs Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities ...

Poland reports record COVID-19 deaths for a single day

Poland reported a record 603 new coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours on Wednesday, but a senior official expressed optimism over a fall in new infections since restrictions were tightened.The health ministry reported 19,883 new ...

Accelerate Business Growth in Virtual World with XR central

XR Central XRC, headquartered in Gurgaon, is among Indias most trusted and leading XR Augmented, Virtual and Mixed reality based product solutions startup. XRC specializes in building immersive and interactive virtual spaces, learning and t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020