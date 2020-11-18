Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia declares emergency in eastern region to stop polls amid pandemic

Malaysia's king on Wednesday declared a state of emergency in a parliamentary constituency in the eastern state of Sabah to prevent a by-election being held there, citing fears that it could lead to a fresh coronavirus outbreak.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 18-11-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 17:07 IST
Malaysia declares emergency in eastern region to stop polls amid pandemic

Malaysia's king on Wednesday declared a state of emergency in a parliamentary constituency in the eastern state of Sabah to prevent a by-election being held there, citing fears that it could lead to a fresh coronavirus outbreak. The Southeast Asian nation has seen a sharp spike in cases in recent weeks, with the total number of coronavirus infections rising to more than 50,000 cases on Wednesday.

Sabah, on Borneo island, has been worst-hit by the recent jump, reporting nearly half of the country's infections, most of which were linked to an election held there in September. King Al-Sultan Abdullah made the decision to declare a state of emergency in the Batu Sapi constituency on the advice of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and after receiving a briefing by senior government officials, Malaysia's palace said in a statement.

The king was satisfied that the declaration was necessary "to curb and prevent a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections", it said, adding that the polls would be held at a later date. The Batu Sapi by-election was originally set to be held on Dec. 5, following the death of a lawmaker last month.

In a separate televised announcement, Muhyiddin said the emergency declaration was only aimed at stopping the election and assured the public that no additional lockdowns or restrictions on movement would be imposed. Under Malaysia's constitution, an election must be called within 60 days of a seat being vacated.

Neither Muhyiddin nor the king stated whether future by-elections could be similarly postponed, after two state and parliamentary lawmakers died in the past week. National polls could also be triggered if Muhyiddin's coalition, which holds a slim majority in parliament, fails to muster enough votes to pass its budget later this month. Lawmakers are expected to vote on the budget on Nov. 26.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

National Museum to publish 'The return of stolen cultural objects to Cambodia'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Three Rajasthan cadre IPS officer to join central security forces

Three IPS officers of the Rajasthan cadre will be sent on deputation to central security forces, said an order issued by the state Department of Personnel on WednesdayThe ADG Re-organisation and Rules, Hemant Priyadarshy, will be joining th...

Mumbai police summon Kangana, sister Rangoli for third time

Mumbai police on Wednesday summoned actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister, Rangoli Chandel, for the third time to record their statements on November 23 and 24 for allegedly promoting enmity between two communities. Police have filed a sediti...

ISL 7: Rohit Danu banking on 'scoring mentality' to succeed in maiden season

Former junior India international and Indian Arrows forward Rohit Danu is confident that his scoring mentality will help him succeed in the upcoming seventh season of the Indian Super League ISL. Defending champions ATK Mohun Bagan will fac...

Chennai, Nov 18 (PTI): Highlights from the southern region at 5.30 PM.

MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES Five deaths, 948 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana Hyderabad Telangana recorded 948 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the total caseload to 2.59 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,415 with five more fatalities. MDS2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020